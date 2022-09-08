Google Drive: The Trick to Open Documents in a Different App | Chrome | nda | nnni | sports game

Where You can apply different tricks to improve your experience on the platform. In addition, you have the possibility to open documents stored elsewhereNot necessarily from Google.

In this sense, users can open a file or images or other materials in the . format apps Best suited for the chosen file type. Under this assumption, in sports We teach you how to make it happen.

How to open Google Drive files in another app

  • Log in to your account google drive from your computer.
  • Once done, go to the main interface of the application The Google.
  • In this pane, you will see all your files and documents. Choose one of them.
  • After that, right-click on it.
  • After that, a list of options will appear, tap to open with.
  • Now, all the applications that you can use to view your file will appear.
  • Finally, choose the one you want and that’s it.

Keep in mind that you can add more apps by clicking the button Connect more apps Thus expanding the options.

So you can download videos to Google Drive

  • The first step to perform this trick is to enter the application google drive from your iPhone.
  • Then, in the search bar, put the name of the video you want to download.
  • Once you find it, click on it.
  • You will see three buttons that appears, tap on it and you will see a list of options.
  • Among the alternatives, choose Send a copy.
  • Next, choose save the video.
  • You will immediately see how the video download starts and it will be saved to your iPhone library.
  • Finally, just go into the Photos app and search for the downloaded material.

How to make a copy of a Google Drive file from Android

  • on your mobile phone Androidenter the application google drive.
  • Log in to your account and go to the main panel of the application.
  • Currently, Click on the file that you want to repeat.
  • Once you do that, tap on the three dots in the upper right area.
  • Among the options, choose Create a copy.
  • In a moment, refresh the screen and you should see your duplicate document.
  • As with the original file, you can download and perform other functions on the copy.

How to put a file in favorites in Google Drive

  • The first step that you should do is to log into your account. google drive from computer.
  • Then select the file you want to insert Favorite.
  • Now, right click on this document.
  • After that, you will see several options, you will have to choose Add to Feature.
  • To see the starred files, just go to the right panel of the app.
  • Among the alternatives, click on the icon in the form of stars and that’s it.

In case you want to delete some documents from your favorites, just right-click on that file and choose remove from featured.

