WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | Android | Smart phones | blacklist | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp Keep making changes to your mobile app. Currently you can actually use Communities, a space where you can chat with more than 512 people at the same time, and you’re also expected to be able to hide ‘Internet’.

However, like every month, Meta announces that some mobile phones will no longer exist The WhatsApp Because they have an old operating system. Will your mobile phone be affected? Review the following list and check it out now.

List of ANDROID CELL phones that will remain without WhatsApp

Archos 53 Platinum

HTC Desire 500

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Caterpillar Cat B15

Sony Xperia M

Wiko Five Five

Wiko Dark Night

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Huawei Ascend G740

ZTE Grand S Flex

Lenovo A820

Huawei Ascend Mate

ZTE V956 – UMi X2

Huawei Ascend D2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Faea F1

THL W8

ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0

ZTE Grand Memo

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L5II

LG Optimus L5 II Dual

LG Optimus L3II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus L7II

LG Optimus F6

LG Enact

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus L4II

LG Optimus L2II

LG Optimus F3Q

How to find out what operating system your Android CELL phone has

The first thing will be to enter your cell phone settings.

Then go to the part that says Update.

In this section, you can review not only your latest operating system, but also the personalization layer.

In the event that an update is pending, it is best to install it.

So you can restore your WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone

First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.

You have no pending updates. Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.

Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.

Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.

Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.

On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application. Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.

Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time

There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.

One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.

For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.

Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.

Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.

Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.

As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.

Always remember to keep in touch with him to avoid bad times.

Use this WhatsApp trick only as long as you know the real reasons for hiding the last connection time.

What does “GPI” mean in WhatsApp