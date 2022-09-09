WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | Android | Smart phones | blacklist | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game
The WhatsApp Keep making changes to your mobile app. Currently you can actually use Communities, a space where you can chat with more than 512 people at the same time, and you’re also expected to be able to hide ‘Internet’.
However, like every month, Meta announces that some mobile phones will no longer exist The WhatsApp Because they have an old operating system. Will your mobile phone be affected? Review the following list and check it out now.
List of ANDROID CELL phones that will remain without WhatsApp
- Archos 53 Platinum
- HTC Desire 500
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
- Caterpillar Cat B15
- Sony Xperia M
- Wiko Five Five
- Wiko Dark Night
- Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
- Huawei Ascend G740
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- Lenovo A820
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- ZTE V956 – UMi X2
- Huawei Ascend D2
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Faea F1
- THL W8
- ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- LG Optimus L3 II Dual
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L5II
- LG Optimus L5 II Dual
- LG Optimus L3II
- LG Optimus L7 II Dual
- LG Optimus L7II
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Enact
- LG Optimus L4 II Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus L4II
- LG Optimus L2II
- LG Optimus F3Q
How to find out what operating system your Android CELL phone has
- The first thing will be to enter your cell phone settings.
- Then go to the part that says Update.
- In this section, you can review not only your latest operating system, but also the personalization layer.
- In the event that an update is pending, it is best to install it.
So you can restore your WhatsApp backup on another ANDROID cell phone
- First, check it out The WhatsApp You have no pending updates.
- Now, open the app and tap on the three vertical dots icon present in the top right corner.
- Several options will be displayed, go to “Settings” > “Chats” > “Backup” > “Save”.
- Wait for the process to finish, it may take a few minutes.
- Proceed to uninstall The WhatsApp On the old cell phone, and on the new one, install the messaging application.
- Remember to put your SIM card in the new device you will be using. Open the app and follow the steps to register your account.
Why can’t you see the last WHATSAPP connection time
- There are several reasons why you cannot see the time of your partner’s last WhatsApp connection.
- One of them is that he decided to hide it from everyone.
- For that, you have to go to Settings, Account, Privacy and Hide for all recent connection times.
- Another reason is that he did not schedule your appointment on WhatsApp.
- Just tell him to register your number and you are good to go.
- Also, this person may have removed you from their contacts.
- As a last resort, he may have blocked you or switched phones.
- Always remember to keep in touch with him to avoid bad times.
- Use this WhatsApp trick only as long as you know the real reasons for hiding the last connection time.
What does “GPI” mean in WhatsApp
- The word “gpi” has the same structure as “XD” or “xoxo”.
- Although it is not an acronym defined by the Royal Spanish Academy, you can use it to memorize words.
- “Gpi” means “Thank you for inviting”.
- You can use it when you discover that a group of your friends has been invited to a meeting, but you haven’t.
- It is also useful in expressing disagreement with a fact.
- In the case of the output you’ve accepted, you can also use “gpi” as a form of thanks.
