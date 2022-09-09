OnePlus and the possibility of him leaving Mexico, this is what we know

44 mins ago Leo Adkins

one plus Less than two years after arriving in Mexico There are already rumors of him leaving the country. The information comes from technology specialist, Javier Matuk, who via his Twitter account He said The company will terminate its operations for reasons that remain unspecified.

He added that it was also unclear what would happen to the company’s equipment, which is still for sale in Mexico.

OnePlus has not released an official statement on the matter. however, Xataka Mexico he has a favour From a former Oneplus employee posting that the company made “big reductionIt is not clear at the moment whether the cut means an imminent departure from the state by the company, or whether it is a restructuring process.

The fact is that two years after its arrival in Mexico, OnePlus has not been able to establish itself as one of the brands with the most smartphones in the total equipment pool in Mexico, by numbers From CIU. The brand will be after the ninth place, with less than 1.4% of all smartphones in Mexico.

In sales alone, OnePlus will be lower than brands such as ZTE, Alcatel and even LG, although the brand no longer has an active smartphone division.

Smartphone sales in Mexico for the second quarter of 2022, according to the CIU.

LG announced last April The mobile division closed globally, as it ceased manufacturing and selling smartphones.

More Stories

WhatsApp | List of mobile phones that will be left without the application | Android | Smart phones | blacklist | Applications | United States | Spain | Mexico | nda | nnni | sports game

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google Drive: The Trick to Open Documents in a Different App | Chrome | nda | nnni | sports game

1 day ago Leo Adkins

These mobile phones will be without the application during September 2022

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Trick to find out who is spying on your WhatsApp chats | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to stop your partner from reading your conversations | lock screen | Applications | Hoax 2022 | Smart phones | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Download WhatsApp iPhone style | No ads | APK files | Latest version | Free | Mediafire | Applications | Download | September 2022 | nda | nnni | sports game

3 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Pumas 7s debut in Sevens World Cup

42 mins ago Sharon Hanson

OnePlus and the possibility of him leaving Mexico, this is what we know

44 mins ago Leo Adkins

Why is there no king and queen in the UK at the same time?

55 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Konagua asks the people of Tula, now yes, to go to the shelters because of the rain

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The Succession Company and HBO are benefiting from Netflix. Why is Disney such a big disappointment?

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter