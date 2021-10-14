Google gives 10,000 security keys to ‘high-risk’ users to better protect them from cyberattacks

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Posted:

October 13, 2021 20:17 GMT

In this way, the company seeks to provide greater security for prominent people such as government officials, politicians, journalists and human rights activists.

google browser ad Last Friday, it would give security keys to 10,000 users of “high-risk” services like Gmail, Drive or Photos through the end of this year to better protect them from cyberattacks, “phishing”, “malware” and unauthorized access to your data Personal data in company accounts.

Under the Advanced Protection Program, Google also plans to move forward to protect individuals and organizations “at increased risk of targeted online attacks, such as elected officials, political campaigners, human rights activists, and journalists.”

“We have an entire team at Google dedicated to detecting and stopping the world’s most sophisticated cybercriminals, and we’ve spent years working on advanced security solutions, such as the Advanced Protection Program, which users can activate to instantly increase their protection against these types of cybercriminals,” the company wrote in a statement.

Security keys are a physical tool that provides two-step identification to access an account, often connected via USB or NFC.

More Stories

WhatsApp Plus | The news that the APK will bring | 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | Download | Download | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How to change the icon to Halloween | October 31 | Logo | Applications | Smartphone | Nova Launcher | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp raises an important change for groups | app | app | mobile | Android | iOS | SPORTS-PLAY

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Google sues Fortnite authors for breaking Play Store deal

1 day ago Leo Adkins

With this trick, you can pause the audio recording

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp introduces new policies that you must accept

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

You will receive more investment from education, SME or tourism

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

The result: USA beat Costa Rica 2-1 in Qatar 2022 qualifiers | Sports

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Google gives 10,000 security keys to ‘high-risk’ users to better protect them from cyberattacks

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

North Korean military train without fear of pain

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

What is required to process a visitor visa in the United States

2 hours ago Leland Griffith