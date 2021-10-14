Google gives 10,000 security keys to ‘high-risk’ users to better protect them from cyberattacks

In this way, the company seeks to provide greater security for prominent people such as government officials, politicians, journalists and human rights activists.

google browser ad Last Friday, it would give security keys to 10,000 users of “high-risk” services like Gmail, Drive or Photos through the end of this year to better protect them from cyberattacks, “phishing”, “malware” and unauthorized access to your data Personal data in company accounts.

Under the Advanced Protection Program, Google also plans to move forward to protect individuals and organizations “at increased risk of targeted online attacks, such as elected officials, political campaigners, human rights activists, and journalists.”

“We have an entire team at Google dedicated to detecting and stopping the world’s most sophisticated cybercriminals, and we’ve spent years working on advanced security solutions, such as the Advanced Protection Program, which users can activate to instantly increase their protection against these types of cybercriminals,” the company wrote in a statement.

Security keys are a physical tool that provides two-step identification to access an account, often connected via USB or NFC.