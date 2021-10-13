WhatsApp Plus | The news that the APK will bring | 2022 | Applications | Smartphone | Download | Download | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

The WhatsApp It is still one of the free apps that everyone connects to to talk about different topics. It’s this way that you just need to get your friend’s or relative’s number, you can share from photos, videos, GIFs and memes to complex documents in Word or PDF. Here we tell you more about it.

however, The WhatsApp He does not have the various functions that already exist in Whatsapp plus . For example, in the latter you can activate Airplane mode so that they do not see you connected, as well as check the status of your contacts as many times as you want and without their knowledge.

What is that Whatsapp plus Why is its 2022 edition expected? The free APK is very similar to the Facebook platform, But with it you can launch and activate more tools including changing the color of the entire application. And2022 is a major year as the app will introduce more advanced changes to the original WhatsApp.

What news will WHATSAPP PLUS 2022 bring?

as WABeta information In the upcoming updates, WhatsApp will implement an endless number of features that will arrive first Whatsapp plus . So consider these details for the following APK in 2022:

WhatsApp Plus is expected to have a system to immobilize voice recordings or voice notes. This way you can not only pause them but also listen to them if you don’t like them.

Another feature that has not come yet is the messages that disappear as soon as you see them in less than 24 hours. This way when your contact reviews what you’ve written, they will self-destruct.

These are some of the functions that WhatsApp Plus currently has that could change in 2022. (Image: MAG)

New topics. Another detail that WhatsApp Plus always has is that its themes are fully updated, in this way you can put an animated wallpaper on your screen or decorate it to your liking with more colors.

Download photos that have only been seen once. At the moment, WhatsApp Plus only has a function to see the disappeared image again, but it is expected that by 2022 it will already have a more effective tool.

WHATSAPP PLUS Where to download without problems

There are many websites to download WhatsApp Plus without much problems. But you should always check that the page has security and a lock to avoid the possible installation of malware on your device:

