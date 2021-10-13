WhatsApp | How to change the icon to Halloween | October 31 | Logo | Applications | Smartphone | Nova Launcher | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

are you going to celebrate With all your friends? Then use this trick. It is one of the applications where many like to talk and share a variety of content like photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even the most smart memes that are ready for any kind of occasion.

currently It has a tool that allows you to delete all messages from a conversation from the seventh day, so that nothing discussed can be shared. Likewise, it recently enabled the Only Once function, which allows you to view any photo they send you only once.

while the party was It is celebrated in most parts of the world, and the application will not be indifferent to the so-called Halloween on the 31st of October. That’s why, for you to be terrified, we will tell you all the necessary steps Change the color of the app to orange pumpkin.

HOW TO CHANGE THE ICON FROM WHATSAPP TO HALLOWEEN

If you want to add a touch of creativity to for halloween Then you have to follow these steps. Although you will have to download a third-party app, it will not interfere with your conversations, and will not see your gallery very often:

  • The first thing will be to download the app called .
  • When you have it, now you just have to configure it to your liking.
  • Once the default is set, find a PNG image of the Halloween-style WhatsApp icon.
  • You can use Google to download whatever you want.
  • When you choose the image you want to put on WhatsApp, now just hold the app icon for about two seconds.
In Nova Launcher, you can also change the entire look of your cell phone and not just the WhatsApp icon. (Photo: mag)
  • At that moment the option to edit will appear.
  • Now tap on the green WhatsApp icon.
  • Choose and select the folder in which you saved the image.
  • Now you will see that the icon has completely changed and your design is more like Halloween.
  • Remember that you can only perform these steps on Android devices.

