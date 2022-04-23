Google Images | The app trick is to show you all the photos that have a location | Applications | Smartphones | sites | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

Every time you take a photo or shoot a video from the original camera of your Android phone, it is automatically stored in a gallery Google PhotosLikewise, the aforementioned platform saves all photos in an “approximate location”, which means that the closest place they were taken will appear in the file details, although it is not exact, it is worth noting that it will give you a huge amount of information. A result close to that of the actual point. Would you like to see all the photos and videos that have a location? Here we will explain what you should do.

Why Google Photos Record an approximate location of the video or photo you are going to take, you will have to first activate the GPS of your Android cell phone through the notification bar, otherwise the app will estimate the location of your photo using the file time.

How to see all my photos and videos with the site

First, make sure of it Google Photos You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store for Android .

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store for . Now, open the app and click on your profile picture icon, you will find it in the upper right corner.

A small window will be displayed with various options, click “Image settings”.

Then go to the “Location” section. Manage your site data.

Finally, click on the section called “Photos with Location”.

Ready, from here you can view and even manage all the photos and videos containing your map data and locations i.e. the approximate address where the photos were taken in real time.

How to use the snippet feature in Google Photos

Log in to Google Photos And scroll down until you find the “Snippets” option, tap on it.

And scroll down until you find the “Snippets” option, tap on it. Now, select your video and the platform’s AI will find the best part of it, and it may take a few seconds.

When the process is finished, you will be shown the obtained result.

Finally, below you will get three additional tools: ‘Share’, ‘Edit’ or ‘Delete’, choose any of them.

