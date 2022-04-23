This is how new noise canceling headphones are

Sony’s new generation WH-1000XM line of noise-canceling headphones has been leaked, and it looks like they’ll be an evolution in design, with some improvements to a family of headphones that, for many, Basically perfectas we mentioned in Our review from the previous model .

Namely, Sony’s noise-canceling headphones are one of the most beloved in this group. No one with an Active Noise Canceling (ANC) system seems like this line from Sony, beating the Bose and AirPods Max. For years, the changes in her appearance have been slight, but this time it looks like it will be different.

Sony WH-1000XM5 leaked thanks to German broker Tech Newswho posted pictures of the headphones in two colors and some of the features we can expect from this new generation.

The XM5s are expected to have up to 40 hours of battery life with each charge (they haven’t specified them, but that’s certainly without active noise cancellation; with ANC, the duration is, logically and as on each model, lower). This means that they will have up to 10 hours more range compared to the previous generation, the WH-1000XM4. The new WH-1000XM5s will take about 3.5 hours to fully recharge its battery, which is about 30 minutes longer than the previous model, but given that its battery appears to be much larger, this was to be expected.

We still don’t know when Sony’s new WH-1000XM5 ANC headphones will arrive, or what other changes they will bring, but their launch seems imminent, and the new design is really attractive. [via[vía[عبر[víaTech News]