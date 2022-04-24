WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

The WhatsApp It is one of the platforms instant message It is used every day by millions of people around the world. Be it sending messages, photos, videos, voice notes, or even making video calls.

One of its many advantages is that it Update Constantly, in this way new functions and tools are added so that users can enjoy them. This time we will talk about the new The way you can send photos and videos.

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos. Photo: Freepik

A new way to send photos and videos

The first thing you should know is that WhatsApp has tested a functionality in which the way audiovisual content is sent within the app has been modified. What the company has been thinking about is modifying the way we send photos or videos from WhatsApp.

The goal was for users to have the freedom to choose between multiple recipients of the same image and could already be enjoyed in version 2.22.10.6, which was only possible when using the camera tab.

You can also read: WhatsApp, the secret to save battery in two steps while chatting

Now when you send a photo, video, or GIF, you can choose other people as recipients even if you didn’t take the photo from the camera tab, making it easier to send files to more people.

You can also read: WhatsApp is working on a subscription tool

Another novelty is WhatsApp statuses, where you can now only show this post to the people you want, to achieve this you have to go to “Countries”, select the three vertical dots in the upper right corner, enter “privacy” that states “and choose the people who you want them.

For more information, follow our section Technique.

Degree in Social Communication, Graduated from Autonomous University of Yucatan. Worked in various media in Merida, Yucatan. Hobbies: animal lover, traveling and reading.

More

More Stories

Google Images | The app trick is to show you all the photos that have a location | Applications | Smartphones | sites | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

8 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is how new noise canceling headphones are

16 hours ago Leo Adkins

This will be the first of the new PS Plus games

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion arrives today on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

1 day ago Leo Adkins

WhatsAppWeb | How to chat with someone without adding them to your address book | Applications | computer | computer | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Did you run out of battery to use WhatsApp? how to solve it

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Santiago Miter: “I realized through this film that I can also make people laugh”

18 mins ago Cynthia Porter

Neither science fiction nor horror

19 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Venezuelan entered the circle of 3 thousand injuries in the MLB

20 mins ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

22 mins ago Leo Adkins

Jerusalem Fire Celebration: Candles are lit

23 mins ago Cedric Manwaring