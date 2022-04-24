WhatsApp | Find out what it’s like to be a new job that you won’t use unless you pay | Subscribe | Premium | Applications | Smart phones | Applications | Mobile phones | Payment | Messaging | business | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

A few years ago, a letter-shaped chain was created that spreads through it For the billions of users the app has in different parts of the world, this suggests that the speed dial platform will start charging 0.37 cents per message sent, as it didn’t take long for the app to deny this rumor; However, WhatsApp will now have a new feature that you will only be able to access if you pay.

Look: WhatsApp: Video showing how the ‘More Feedback’ option works on a beta server

It featured as a completely free app, on both Android and Apple iOS devices, however, Meta (the former Facebook company) decided to start monetizing its main platform, which so far has more than 5 billion users.

Look: WhatsApp: Guide to Create a QR Code Widget for Your Account

As mentioned, The WhatsApp It has different versions: web for browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, etc.; Desktop, which is a native software for Windows, macOS or laptop computers; and business; Mobile app for entrepreneurs, changes will be made in the latter.

THIS NEW FUNCTION WILL BE IN WHATSAPP PREMIUM

According to information released by a portal specialized in revealing the latest news from The WhatsAppKnow that the business version will have an exclusive feature on the subscription service that will likely arrive in the coming weeks, which means you’ll pay for it.

Currently, you can only use four paired devices whatsapp businessBut the number will rise to 10 with the paid version, it means that You can open the same account on up to 10 different platforms such as web, desktop and mobile apps, Of course from different devices. This will allow more people within the company to use the same customer contact mechanism simultaneously, facilitating communication between the two parties.

List of mobile phones that will be left without WhatsApp on 04/30/2022

  • Archos 53 Platinum
  • HTC Desire 500
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  • Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  • Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  • Caterpillar Cat B15
  • Sony Xperia M
  • Wiko Five Five
  • Wiko Dark Night
  • Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  • Huawei Ascend G740
  • ZTE Grand S Flex
  • Lenovo A820
  • Huawei Ascend Mate
  • ZTE V956 – UMi X2
  • Huawei Ascend D2
  • Samsung Galaxy Core
  • Faea F1
  • THL W8
  • ZTE Grand X Quad v987.7
  • ZTE Grand Memo
  • Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  • LG Lucid 2
  • LG Optimus F7
  • LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  • LG Optimus F5
  • LG Optimus L5II
  • LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L3II
  • LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  • LG Optimus L7II
  • LG Optimus F6
  • LG Enact
  • LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  • LG Optimus F3
  • LG Optimus L4II
  • LG Optimus L2II
  • LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
  • Apple iPhone SE
  • iPhone 6s
  • Apple iPhone 6s Plus

More Stories

WhatsApp will have a new way to send photos and videos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google Images | The app trick is to show you all the photos that have a location | Applications | Smartphones | sites | technology | trick | wander | Mobile phones | Applications | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

This is how new noise canceling headphones are

1 day ago Leo Adkins

This will be the first of the new PS Plus games

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion arrives today on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsAppWeb | How to chat with someone without adding them to your address book | Applications | computer | computer | nda | nnni | sports game

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Sienna Miller Jumps To Broadcast With ‘Anatomy of a Scandal’ (Netflix) | TV | entertainment

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Scientists say time may not exist in physics

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Yuto Horigum and Risa Lill are crowned at the X Games

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp | Find out what it’s like to be a new job that you won’t use unless you pay | Subscribe | Premium | Applications | Smart phones | Applications | Mobile phones | Payment | Messaging | business | nda | nnni | sports game

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

The teacher is looking for a student to see if she is of legal age and can go out with her

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring