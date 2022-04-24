WhatsApp | Find out what it’s like to be a new job that you won’t use unless you pay | Subscribe | Premium | Applications | Smart phones | Applications | Mobile phones | Payment | Messaging | business | nda | nnni | sports game

A few years ago, a letter-shaped chain was created that spreads through it The WhatsApp For the billions of users the app has in different parts of the world, this suggests that the speed dial platform will start charging 0.37 cents per message sent, as it didn’t take long for the app to deny this rumor; However, WhatsApp will now have a new feature that you will only be able to access if you pay.

The WhatsApp It featured as a completely free app, on both Android and Apple iOS devices, however, Meta (the former Facebook company) decided to start monetizing its main platform, which so far has more than 5 billion users.

As mentioned, The WhatsApp It has different versions: web for browsers such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Safari, etc.; Desktop, which is a native software for Windows, macOS or laptop computers; and business; Mobile app for entrepreneurs, changes will be made in the latter.

THIS NEW FUNCTION WILL BE IN WHATSAPP PREMIUM

According to information released by WabetaInfoa portal specialized in revealing the latest news from The WhatsAppKnow that the business version will have an exclusive feature on the subscription service that will likely arrive in the coming weeks, which means you’ll pay for it.

Currently, you can only use four paired devices whatsapp businessBut the number will rise to 10 with the paid version, it means that You can open the same account on up to 10 different platforms such as web, desktop and mobile apps , Of course from different devices. This will allow more people within the company to use the same customer contact mechanism simultaneously, facilitating communication between the two parties.

