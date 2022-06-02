Google is coordinating a prototype Pixel 7 Pro that is sold online remotely

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Image of the article titled Google Remote Formats a Pixel 7 Pro Prototype sold online

picture: AMC20_/ Reddit

TV series Pixel 7 that went on sale on eBay Months before its release it is just the tip of the iceberg for an increasingly bizarre story.

While removing the listing from eBay, Google fans were able to see the phone’s reflections that the Pixel 7 photos were taken with the Pixel 7 Pro, another Google device that hasn’t gone on sale yet.

The seller, who seems to have also tried to sell the Pixel 7 in Facebooksaid to the edge That he owned the Pixel 7 Pro, but sold it.

It is not clear if it is the same device, but it appeared this week on reddit A user claims to have purchased a Pixel 7 Pro prototype on Facebook. Presenting the images as evidence, the user confirms that he spent three weeks using the phone normally based on the belief that it was a Pixel 6 Pro. However, when news of the prototypes for sale broke, Google wiped the content and the phone system remotely, and the device was completely unusable.

Images posted by a Reddit user reveal that the prototype is a Pixel 7 Pro in black “Obsidian”, with a strange logo on the back and the codename “Cheetah”. This particular model has 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of flash memory manufactured by Micron, as well as Samsung Exynos 5300 modem. I know rumors too That the Pixel 7 will have exactly the same screen technology as the Pixel 6.

although pixel clock Lost in a tape that looked like guerrilla marketing by Google, I got nothing clear from these prototypes being sold on eBay and Facebook Marketplace. The Pixel 6 is Google’s best-selling Pixel phone, so it might be interesting to talk about the Pixel 7 that will be released in the fall to keep the trend. however, We already knew what the phone would look like because Google itself announced it at the previous Google I/O conference.

On the other hand, if it’s phones stolen or leaked by an employee, I understand that they know exactly how it happened, since they were able to locate and configure the device remotely.

