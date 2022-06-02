NASA is about to release the first full-color images and official data from James Webb – Teach Me About Science

NASA announced that on July 12 it will reveal the first full-color images and the first scientific data of James Webb Space Telescope. In this way, the team hopes to demonstrate Webb’s abilities by officially opening his scientific observations, and to explore the universe like never before.

After waiting decades for it to be developed and launched, plus an additional 6 months in hardware setup, we’re finally about to witness what the world’s most powerful telescope can do. July 12th is the historic date.

“As we come to the end of preparing this observatory for scientific research, we are on the cusp of an incredibly exciting period of discovery about our universe. The unveiling of Webb’s first full-color images will provide a unique moment for all of us to stop and marvel at a sight the human race has never seen before.” He said in a statement Eric Smith, a web program scientist at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “These images will be the culmination of decades of dedication, talent and dreams, but they will also be just the beginning.”

The purpose of these images and data is to demonstrate the capability of the new telescope. The decision as to where Webb should look first has been debated for several years by the international consortia of NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), the Canadian Space Agency, and the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI) in Baltimore, which is home to Webb’s science work and mission operations.

What will we see? The only way to find out is to wait to see it. No other telescopes have been built with this advanced technology before, so it’s hard to predict exactly what the images will look like. until First test pics During the lineup, he amazed the audience with unprecedented sharp shots of an infrared web show. He managed to break records. It will be even more surprising because these new images will be the first in full color and the first to show their full scientific capabilities.

In addition to pictures, NASA says Webb will capture spectroscopic data: detailed information that astronomers can interpret from light. The first package of physical images will highlight the scientific topics that inspired the mission and will be the focus of its work: the early universe, the evolution of galaxies through time, and the life cycle of stars and other worlds.

Since the beginning of May, the James Webb Space Telescope has been in its final stage of preparation which includes commissioning activities, allowing it to delve deeper into the details of the scientific instruments, Webb’s core. During this last setup, the telescope looks at various objects in space, including Those that appear in rapid motion such as planets, satellites, asteroids and comets in our solar system. Maybe we’ll see some of this.

It has also been announced that among Webb’s first assignments were studies of Two of the hot exoplanets classified as “super-Earths” are 50 light-years away. Mysterious worlds are waiting to be revealed soon.

The long wait will be worth it, stay tuned for the news to see the universe like no one has done before. We are only weeks away from the historic moment!