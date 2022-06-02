The evolution of Hollow Knight: Silksong could have been greatly affected by the epidemic

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

We get interesting information related to Hollow Night: The Silk Song. In this case, it comes to interesting information about this installment

Development

As we have learned, Jeff Kellywho is responsible for the Game Awards and Summer Games Festival, shared in a recent meeting with GameStop that the development of the title would have been “Barely affected” by the epidemic. Team Cherry, responsible for Hollow Knight: Silksong, did not confirm this, but without a doubt Keighley could have known this information.

We’ll have to be careful to see if the development team makes an official announcement. In the meantime, what do you think? You can leave it in the comments, and if you like, you can also take a look at our full coverage of this title over here.

game premise

Discover a sprawling, enchanted kingdom in Hollow Knight: Silksong, the sequel to the award-winning action-adventure game. Explore, fight and survive as you rise to the top of the earth under the magic of silk and music.

Play as Hornet, princess and protector of the Hallownest, and go to a new kingdom where silk and music rule. Hornet is captured and transported to this unknown land, where she must face numerous opponents and solve puzzles as she ascends on a perilous pilgrimage to the top of the kingdom.

Characteristic:

Hollow Knight: Silksong is the epic sequel to Hollow Knight, the award-winning action-adventure game. As a deadly hornet hunter, you will travel to new lands, discover new powers, battle hordes of bugs and monsters, and uncover ancient secrets connected to your nature and your past.

Across.

