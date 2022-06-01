Volvo will use an unreal engine for its electric cars

10 hours ago Leo Adkins

Image for the article entitled Volvo will use Unreal Engine to create graphic menus for its electric cars

picture: Volvo

Volvo just announced a deal with Epic. The goal is not to integrate Fortnite into their cars, but to design the graphical interface with which drivers will interact in future electric cars from the Swedish manufacturer.

As mentioned the edgeAnd theA specific deal sees Epic using its powerful Unreal Engine platform to create an environment in which Volvo programmers can create vehicle software slates. “This technology will allow us to create high-quality graphics to work with at different levels of information or create realistic representations if necessary,” explains Thomas Stovicek, Head of Product Experience at Volvo.

The goal of all this is what has always distinguished Volvo: safety. The idea is for Epic to create a platform that will allow all the information that comes from the vehicle’s external sensors to be displayed in a realistic and easy-to-understand manner without causing the driver to overload the information.

In fact, this isn’t Epic’s first collaboration with car manufacturers. The software developer with GMC is now working on exactly the same thing: providing graphic menus for the upcoming Hummer electric truck. At the moment, neither Volvo nor Epic has given a specific date for when we’ll see this program on the road, but the automaker has stepped on the gas pedal when it comes to electric vehicles and plans to sell 600,000 by 2026.

In addition, Volvo is working on its own car operating system, which will be called VolvoCars OS. The hardware platform to integrate this operating system will be developed by Nvidia.

More Stories

The evolution of Hollow Knight: Silksong could have been greatly affected by the epidemic

2 hours ago Leo Adkins

Priest meditating on hell and exoplanet 55 Cancri e

18 hours ago Leo Adkins

You can now check who sees your Facebook profile

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Rain of stars, Tau Herculidas 2022: How and when to watch live from Mexico, USA, Colombia, Spain, Peru and Chile | Falling meteors, see from Spain | Meteor 2022 | Kite SW3 | Sciences

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How do I know if they have read my WhatsApp messages even when blue popcorn is turned off?

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Tau Herculidas, the barrage of stars that can be seen tonight in the United States: how and when it can be seen | Univision Scientific News

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

China calls on the US not to make it an “imaginary enemy” | world | Dr..

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

It lasted 2 hours, was viewed 62 million times and topped the Netflix rankings

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

The National Press Council invalidates the cut in the National Institute of Statistics for the year 2022 and orders the deputies to issue a new budget

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

‘It’s very competitive’: Diego Alonso believes Mexico will help Uruguay prepare for Qatar 2022

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The evolution of Hollow Knight: Silksong could have been greatly affected by the epidemic

2 hours ago Leo Adkins