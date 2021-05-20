Google offers an application that helps the user to recognize skin conditions with a mobile camera

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

Published:

May 19, 2021 23:10 GMT

The dermatological assistant works on the basis of artificial intelligence.

Google ha Developed An AI-powered application that allows people to identify skin, hair, or nail conditions through a mobile device’s camera.

This application Dermatological assistance It is based on a web portal that will be launched later this year as a beta test, which will help the tool identify a potential user problem. To do this, the person must Take three photos From different angles to the affected area and answer a series of questions such as skin type and symptoms.

The application does not replace a medical examination

Then artificial intelligence that is capable of that 288 conditions recognizedThen, it analyzes this information and provides a list of potential diseases so that the person can investigate further. However, Google advises that this tool is not intended for Provide the diagnosis It is also not a substitute for medical recommendations, but only provides information that has been reviewed by dermatologists so that the user can make a decision based on reliable data.

Additionally, he highlights that applying dermatological assistance is the icing on the cake More than 3 years of research. These studies, which have been reviewed and published in various scientific journals, have shown that the aforementioned AI system can achieve Diagnostic accuracy Similar to certified dermatologists in the United States, physicians can use this tool to improve their ability to interpret skin conditions.

If you like it, share it with your friends!

More Stories

WhatsApp | How do you know if they read your message without going into the app | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | The trick Tutorial | Viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

NASA is funding the new “crazy” concept of sending a probe to Titan to collect samples and return them to Earth

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

MiHoYo talks about the Genshin Impact Edition for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

MiHoYo talks about the Genshin Impact Edition for Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Battlefield 6’s first images have been filtered

2 days ago Leo Adkins

AirPods Max will not be compatible with this quality

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The court rejects a complaint against the practice of Rosario Piedra Ibarra at the head of the National Council for Human Rights – El Sol de México

45 mins ago Mia Thompson

Google offers an application that helps the user to recognize skin conditions with a mobile camera

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

The United States seeks cooperation with Russia, but has warned that it will respond to any aggression

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Global trade goes beyond pre-existing levels

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Grey’s Anatomy: When will Grey’s Anatomy season 17 be released on Netflix | New chapters Fame

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter