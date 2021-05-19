WhatsApp | How do you know if they read your message without going into the app | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | The trick Tutorial | Viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Here is a trick that you would like to implement on your cell phone. The WhatsApp It is still one of the most used apps for communicating with anyone in the world. With it you can not only exchange messages but also pictures, videos, GIFs, and even Stickers Lusty.

Thanks to The WhatsApp A person can talk to someone just by recording their number on their cell phone: whether that is your partner, friend, grandfather, father, mother, brother, or cousin, among others.

Although the tool is widely used today, there are tricks that many are not aware of. One of them is the ability to know exactly when your message was read without having to open the app.

How do you do that? For this, you need to download a third-party app to let you know that they have read your text from The WhatsApp . This will not take any data from you, so you don’t have to worry.

How to know if they read your message on WhatsApp without opening the app

If your partner or friend deactivates the double blue check and you only see gray popcorn The WhatsApp Well, there’s a fairly simple trick to finding out if they’ve read your message or not. For this you have to download a third-party app. Follow the steps:

The first thing that you should do is download the WhatzSeen .

. When it does, just give it permissions to access your contacts.

Now send a WhatsApp message from the app.

This way you will be able to know who is calling and when they left WhatsApp. (Image: Mag)

At that time, WhatzSeen will inform you if this contact is online and if they read your message, as long as you decide.

With this said, there would be no doubt about whether or not they looked at your message. You can also try Voicemail.

You will receive a notification if this contact is “online” and when they left WhatsApp.

It is worth noting that you can specify whether you want this function to be active or if you prefer to select only a specific person.

