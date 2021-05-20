WhatsApp | bill will be paid May 15 | Will charge per message | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Cell Phones | Viral | The trick Tutorial | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | SPORTS-PLAY

Will I pay for the service or will it still be free? As of May 15th, The WhatsApp Terms of use have changed around the world. There are many who have affirmed their desire to continue serving; However, this caused others to receive a surprise billing message. Is this true? Here we tell you everything that is known about him.

If you accept the latest policies The WhatsApp , You have decided that the app can use certain information so that companies you contact on Facebook use your data in order to improve their advertising system.

Although it is a controversial point, a message has been sent to some users indicating that the app will start shipping in the coming months in exchange for text messages that you send to someone else.

¿ The WhatsApp Billed? what does it mean? How much will it cost me? Where will it be deducted from? Here we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this suggestion that is causing thousands of people to become overwhelmed.

Will WHATSAPP be charged for every message sent?

Is this true or false? It is completely wrong. Across The WhatsApp A message is posted where it is mentioned that a program It will be charged in the next few days after the new policies are accepted on May 15th and until after the date.

This message is nothing more than a hoax or misinformation. If you click on the indicated link to avoid paying a penny, the only thing you will do is provide information to other companies so they can write your data and thus they can hack your mobile device.

This is the trick circulating on WhatsApp that tells us that the fee will be charged from May 15th. (Photo: Spanish Civil Guard)

The Spanish Civil Guard has discovered, via letter, that cyber criminals are behind the happy message and you must be careful not to get caught.

That is why they recommended that if you do not receive your private notification from WhatsApp, it is better to ignore the alerts that you receive and that you should always be informed using the official accounts of the application. If it is sent to you, delete the message.

It should be noted that WhatsApp has informed that it will not limit the functions within its messaging application in the event that you do not accept at the present time this means that you can receive calls, make calls and send messages. However, it is not known at this time when these functions will be restricted.

