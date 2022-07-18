Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable Fires – Uno TV

Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable fires. Photo: AFP

in six days, High temperatures due to heat wave suffering Spain Killed some 360 peopleWhile they are still active devastating forest fires Already affecting 20 points of the country.

More Forest fires continue #Spain 🇪🇸🔥 Now, a fire threatens the community of Pont de Vilomara, in #+ Catalonia. It has already burned about 50 hectares and there are two areas that have been brought up by the fires. #IFPontVilomarapic.twitter.com/fNmV2YXlEW – 𝑪️𝒊️𝒊️ (@QuakeChaser35) July 17 2022

The Carlos III Health Institute – depends on Spanish Ministry of Health– Recorded in the last national report of the Arab Republic of Egypt Daily Mortality Monitoring (MoMo)which – which Between July 10 and 15, there were 360 ​​deaths due to high temperatures.

Graphic Institute of Health Carlos III

from July 10, The trend of deaths due to overheating was on the rise. According to the Meteorological Agency Spainthe expected “Remarkably high” temperatures in most of the Spanish territory for the following days.

in Madrid SpainLast Saturday, a sanitation worker died of heat stroke. This victim could have been a sweeper who suffered sunstroke While at work it’s 5:30 p.m. local time, at which time the thermometer reads nearly 40 degrees.

For this reason, in Spain 41 people died on Tuesday and 60 last Wednesday. The highest temperatures have been recorded in many parts of the European country since Sunday.

Heat wave in Spain causes fires

There are five autonomous communities Spain Where they are still active Several fires of different level and extension. Extremadura, Andalusia, Castile, Leon and Galicia Crescent Main affected by accidentswhose extinction is still difficult due to unfavorable weather conditions.

More Thanks to all the great professionals who these days are battling against the dangerous fires ravaging Spain. pic.twitter.com/L8ANQ95tYY – National Jucil (jucilnacional) July 17 2022

in GaliciaNorth West SpainThe fires About 4500 hectares destroyed during the week and in the province of Malaga, in Andalusia, a fire in the Sierra de Mijas Local authorities said they destroyed about 2,000 hectares.

fire fires It was forced to evacuate just over 3,000 people, but only 2,000 of them were able to return home. Only the town of Don Benito, nearby Badajozlocated to the west, recorded the highest temperature in Spain, reaching 43.4 degrees.

More So far in 2022, more than 140 heat records have been broken. Today in Spain there are more than 30 active fires. In the midst of all of this, the gas’s “green” designation and the Energy Charter Treaty’s “update” is adding more gasoline to the flames.# VerdeQueTeILoveVerdeRadio3 pic.twitter.com/bZxK24yXGa – Martagpallares (martagpallares) July 17 2022

Given this situation, from Ministry of Environmental Transformation and Demographic Challenge Spain citizens were alerted to ‘extreme precautions’ ahead of fires which could reach over the next few days to other parts of the peninsula and to Balearic Archipelago.

“We didn’t stop working all night,” Andalusian Agriculture Minister Carmen Crespo said on Spain’s public television, referring to the work of the firefighters.