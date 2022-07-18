Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable Fires – Uno TV
in six days, High temperatures due to heat wave suffering Spain Killed some 360 peopleWhile they are still active devastating forest fires Already affecting 20 points of the country.
The Carlos III Health Institute – depends on Spanish Ministry of Health– Recorded in the last national report of the Arab Republic of Egypt Daily Mortality Monitoring (MoMo)which – which Between July 10 and 15, there were 360 deaths due to high temperatures.
from July 10, The trend of deaths due to overheating was on the rise. According to the Meteorological Agency Spainthe expected “Remarkably high” temperatures in most of the Spanish territory for the following days.
in Madrid SpainLast Saturday, a sanitation worker died of heat stroke. This victim could have been a sweeper who suffered sunstroke While at work it’s 5:30 p.m. local time, at which time the thermometer reads nearly 40 degrees.
For this reason, in Spain 41 people died on Tuesday and 60 last Wednesday. The highest temperatures have been recorded in many parts of the European country since Sunday.
Heat wave in Spain causes fires
There are five autonomous communities Spain Where they are still active Several fires of different level and extension. Extremadura, Andalusia, Castile, Leon and Galicia Crescent Main affected by accidentswhose extinction is still difficult due to unfavorable weather conditions.
in GaliciaNorth West SpainThe fires About 4500 hectares destroyed during the week and in the province of Malaga, in Andalusia, a fire in the Sierra de Mijas Local authorities said they destroyed about 2,000 hectares.
fire fires It was forced to evacuate just over 3,000 people, but only 2,000 of them were able to return home. Only the town of Don Benito, nearby Badajozlocated to the west, recorded the highest temperature in Spain, reaching 43.4 degrees.
Given this situation, from Ministry of Environmental Transformation and Demographic Challenge Spain citizens were alerted to ‘extreme precautions’ ahead of fires which could reach over the next few days to other parts of the peninsula and to Balearic Archipelago.
“We didn’t stop working all night,” Andalusian Agriculture Minister Carmen Crespo said on Spain’s public television, referring to the work of the firefighters.
