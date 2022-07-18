Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable Fires – Uno TV

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring
Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable fires. Photo: AFP

in six days, High temperatures due to heat wave suffering Spain Killed some 360 peopleWhile they are still active devastating forest fires Already affecting 20 points of the country.

The Carlos III Health Institute – depends on Spanish Ministry of Health– Recorded in the last national report of the Arab Republic of Egypt Daily Mortality Monitoring (MoMo)which – which Between July 10 and 15, there were 360 ​​deaths due to high temperatures.

Graphic Institute of Health Carlos III

from July 10, The trend of deaths due to overheating was on the rise. According to the Meteorological Agency Spainthe expected “Remarkably high” temperatures in most of the Spanish territory for the following days.

in Madrid SpainLast Saturday, a sanitation worker died of heat stroke. This victim could have been a sweeper who suffered sunstroke While at work it’s 5:30 p.m. local time, at which time the thermometer reads nearly 40 degrees.

For this reason, in Spain 41 people died on Tuesday and 60 last Wednesday. The highest temperatures have been recorded in many parts of the European country since Sunday.

Heat wave in Spain causes fires

There are five autonomous communities Spain Where they are still active Several fires of different level and extension. Extremadura, Andalusia, Castile, Leon and Galicia Crescent Main affected by accidentswhose extinction is still difficult due to unfavorable weather conditions.

in GaliciaNorth West SpainThe fires About 4500 hectares destroyed during the week and in the province of Malaga, in Andalusia, a fire in the Sierra de Mijas Local authorities said they destroyed about 2,000 hectares.

fire fires It was forced to evacuate just over 3,000 people, but only 2,000 of them were able to return home. Only the town of Don Benito, nearby Badajozlocated to the west, recorded the highest temperature in Spain, reaching 43.4 degrees.

Given this situation, from Ministry of Environmental Transformation and Demographic Challenge Spain citizens were alerted to ‘extreme precautions’ ahead of fires which could reach over the next few days to other parts of the peninsula and to Balearic Archipelago.

“We didn’t stop working all night,” Andalusian Agriculture Minister Carmen Crespo said on Spain’s public television, referring to the work of the firefighters.

More Stories

The “complicated” style of Pablo Escobar

14 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine will continue to reoccupy the lands occupied by Russian forces

22 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

International Mathematical Olympiad: Mexico achieves its highest score

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Global news report for July 15

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Queen Letizia of Spain surprised in a sheer dress at a public event

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

UK issues red alert for extreme heat for the first time

3 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

Veterinarian Juan Manuel Corba, the new president of the Federation of Spanish Entities of Zoology

6 hours ago Mia Thompson

Lewis Hamilton surprises three young drivers

6 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Google Drive: So you can delete duplicate files from your Android | trick | Smartphone | nda | nnni | sports game

6 hours ago Leo Adkins

Heat wave in Spain leaves 360 dead in 6 days; Unstoppable Fires – Uno TV

6 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Judge suspends LGBTIQ + laws in the US – lights of the century

6 hours ago Leland Griffith