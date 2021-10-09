He’s eating his mission! MLS has nearly twice as many national teams as have been called up from Liga MX

The MLS continues to gain ground internationally With the invitation of members of their clubs to October FIFA date is being Compared to Liga MX, the first has Almost double the number of calls from mexican.









81 calls, The League of the United States and Canada It requires more and more force, Contribute elements on five continents, While In Mexico there are 43 summoned For the date of FIFA to be played from 7 to 12 October.

in Mexico, There is 19 Appeal to Tri by Gerardo Martino and the others 24 They are players belonging to the national teams CONMEBOL, the only confederation where MX League.

in Konmebol, Chile, Ecuador and Paraguay Crescent selections who – which More summons from the Aztec League With 5 items each. follow Colombia and Peru with four while Argentina, Uruguay and Venezuela They have an item that is currently playing in Liga MX.

MLS Global

on the side MLS, There is Being on the Five Continents, Because of 81 summoned belong to 28 Different Countries.

Lot 81 literslamados from football League .’s voice 24 of 27 teams And to get October FIFA date There have been more calls than in September since then last month it was 76, This means that football has more and more representatives on the international side.

The United States invited 11 of its MLS items while the others 10 Went to selections Jamaica, Panama and Costa Rica. for this part, Canada invited 13 items from MLS, while Mexican Choice only has Jonathan dos Santosby Los Angeles Galaxy.

one of the The new summoned in the MLS is Lucas Zelarayán, Because the Argentine, who played in Mexico with the Tigers, had a The first invitation to the Armenian national team through dual citizenship.

The most unusual cases in MLS

what about Lukas Zelarajan to me Armenia choice It’s not the only weird case in my players’ calls MLS, because the former Tigres player fulfills his first call.

Rail Ravelloson, from Los Angeles Galaxy, is constantly called by Madagascar’s choice, Mustafa Keza Montreal, regularly in calls Uganda; Gadi Kinda, from Sporting Kansas City, with Israel.

In the New York F.C Maxime Chanute, current specified from Luxembourg, While Elliot Collier, From Chicago Fire, representing New Zealand And Adam Boxa, from the historic New England Revolution in Poland national team.