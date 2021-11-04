How to Benefit from the Captain’s Journeys: Boat Reactions, Plants, Figaro Showdowns and More in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

Soon after the last Nintendo Direct And Update version 2.0Now we have interesting details related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are actively talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to Nintendo Direct and the game update we saw recently. Remember it is already available New features in the game, offered early.

You know, fans already have great news, so it’s definitely great that they are now able to receive this content. Among them, we were able to find out all the details about the new flights of captain.

The captain will be waiting in his boat by the pier of your island

The trip costs 1,000 miles and will take you to an island. Most of these uninhabited islands are like mysterious islands, but some may contain A different time of day or season than the one on your island

You can only take one flight per day

Along the way, listen to the Captain’s song. You can skip the animation by pressing B or doing reactions:

button reaction a we salute X to laugh And acting surprised

There are islands with mulberry trees or a random type of cultivation, as well as parts of the thyroid

what do you think?

