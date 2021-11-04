How to Benefit from the Captain’s Journeys: Boat Reactions, Plants, Figaro Showdowns and More in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

Soon after the last Nintendo Direct And Update version 2.0Now we have interesting details related to one of the most prominent games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are actively talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In this case, the information relates to Nintendo Direct and the game update we saw recently. Remember it is already available New features in the game, offered early.

You know, fans already have great news, so it’s definitely great that they are now able to receive this content. Among them, we were able to find out all the details about the new flights of captain.

  • The captain will be waiting in his boat by the pier of your island
  • The trip costs 1,000 miles and will take you to an island. Most of these uninhabited islands are like mysterious islands, but some may contain A different time of day or season than the one on your island
  • You can only take one flight per day
  • Along the way, listen to the Captain’s song. You can skip the animation by pressing B or doing reactions:
button reaction
a we salute
X to laugh
And acting surprised
  • There are islands with mulberry trees or a random type of cultivation, as well as parts of the thyroid

what do you think? If you’re interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title, including all the news from the presentation, at this link.

via. via.

More Stories

Metroid Dread receives update 1.0.2 on Nintendo Switch – Nintenderos

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

A TV ad confirms the new features and details of Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 – Nintenderos

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Google has removed one of the best features of Chromecast

1 day ago Leo Adkins

How to install WhatsApp chats on iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web

1 day ago Leo Adkins

google chrome | The trick to install browser extensions on Android mobile phones | Applications | google | Mobile phones | technology | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Genshin Impact fans celebrated the return of the Hu Tao – Kudasai banner

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Consume UdeC’s Prestigious Medical School: Rector

43 mins ago Mia Thompson

The United States invites all its characters to face Mexico

44 mins ago Sharon Hanson

How to Benefit from the Captain’s Journeys: Boat Reactions, Plants, Figaro Showdowns and More in Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintenderos

46 mins ago Leo Adkins

People on Earth feel one of the “strongest magnetic storms in recent years”, which is caused by a strong solar flare

50 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Ugandan children lose hope as schools close

51 mins ago Leland Griffith