How to Free Yourself from a TikTok Video

Being flagged in TikTok videos can be very annoying. Fortunately, this social network has a function that allows you to remove this type of sticker simply and quickly.

Tired of being flagged in TikTok videos? You do not need to uninstall the application from your mobile phone, or Delete your accountbecause the social network in question It allows you to un-tag your own from any video simply and quickly.

Although this function is usually used when making binaries, or when you want to share some type of content with a specific user, Some people use it to annoy others; famous Spam on TikTok.

By following each of the steps that we are going to show you here, you will have the possibility Remove your username from any video. Of course, you should take into account that once you perform this procedure, you will not be able to classify yourself again.

thus, If you do not want to lose access to this contentThe best you can do is Download TikTok video to your mobile phone or PC. This way, you can keep it for as long as you want.

Removing your thickness from a TikTok video is that easy

Before we show you the tutorial that you will have to implement, it is important to clarify this This feature is not present in the web version of TikToknor in Windows or Mac versions, What does this mean? who – which You can just remove your tag from a video using the TikTok app for Android or iOS.

Open the TikTok app from your mobile device.

from your mobile device. Once you are in the video social network, you will have to click on the tab that says _”Inbox”_ (located at the bottom right of the screen).

So, you will have to enter the option that says “Playing sports”Videos tagged with your name will usually appear there.

When you are in the video you are tagged in, you should Click on the respective label (The person who shows your username).

(The person who shows your username). A menu will be displayed at the bottom of the screen, where you will have to click on it “remove tag”.

If you perform all the steps correctly, TikTok will show you the following message: “You just removed yourself from this video”.

Currently, TikTok does not offer any option to remove tags in bulkso if you are tagged in hundreds of videos, You will have to manually untag yourself in each of them…something that can undoubtedly become very annoying.

Is it possible to avoid tagging in TikTok videos?

If other users constantly tag you in TikTok videos, There is a solution so that no one can tag you again. Thanks to the privacy options offered by this social network, you will have the possibility to deactivate this function in the blink of an eye:

Open the TikTok app And go to the tab called “Profile personly”.

And go to the tab called “Profile personly”. Once you are in your TikTok profile, you will need to Click on the three horizontal lines located in the upper right part of the screen.

located in the upper right part of the screen. A list of two options will be displayed, enter the option that says “Settings and Privacy”.

Access the section “Privacy”The option is inside a section called “law Project”.

Therefore, you will have to enter Signs and Marks.

Finally, you have to select the option “no one”Which is located within the section Who can tag you.

We recommend that you allow your friends to tag you in TikTok videos, as long as they do not abuse this feature.

Without adding more about it, we are making use of this thread to remind you of that You can also see who viewed your TikTok profilea function that must be manually activated in order to use it (it is compatible with Android and iOS).