WhatsApp | Find out how the communities that will create subgroups in groups will operate | Applications | technology | nda | nnni | sports game

When The WhatsApp Officially launched in 2009 (the time it was not yet owned by Meta), users could only send messages individually to their contacts, and over time they added the ability to share photos, videos, documents, etc., and also, groups were created , a way to talk with up to 256 people in a single conversation. Now, the aforementioned app is developing another new tool for group chats called Communities. Do you want to know how it will work? We’ll explain it from Depor below.

Camera tab turned on The WhatsApp Its days are numbered because this symbol will be replaced by “communities”, so what exactly are they? It is a function of group chats, the admin will be able to create subgroups within it and their content will be private, that means if you are not a member of it you will not be able to see or hear everything that is being sent.

To illustrate this, we’ll leave you with an example: Let’s say a user of The WhatsApp Create a group chat and add all the residents of the urbanization, this automatically becomes the administrator and has the ability to open subgroups to include people who live in a certain block, in this way it will organize the members who live in the apple “A”, “B”, “C”, etc.

HOW WHATSAPP COMMUNITIES WILL WORK

As we said earlier, the administrator will be able to create “subgroups” in groups.

In addition, the administrator will be able to delete any message “for everyone” if it is considered offensive or exceeds the member’s respect limit.

Communities will prevent you from having too many groups on the main interface of The WhatsApp .

. Not much is known about this tool yet but tools WabetaInfo I’ve posted screenshots that give you an idea of ​​how it works.

I’ve posted screenshots that give you an idea of ​​how it works. Open WhatsApp and click on the Communities icon (to the left of the tab that says “Chats”).

A window will appear titled “Introduction to the Community”, below you will have the option “Start Your Community”, click on it.

The next step is to click “Start”. It is estimated that later you will have to add group members and organize them into subgroups by topic.

WhatsApp Communities preview (Photo: WabetaInfo)

All members can also chat with each other, but in global chat. If you are not part of a subgroup, you will not send messages here.

Yes, calls or video calls will be allowed. Communities will be encrypted.

The group will allow up to 5,000 members, however, there is a downside, which is that users, for now, won’t be able to hide their number, which means that if someone inquires in a subgroup they don’t belong to, they’ll see the members’ phone number.

Communities will only be available in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android users at this time. It will be coming to iOS very soon.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD WHATSAPP BETA FOR ANDROID

Currently it is possible to access the trial version of The WhatsApp From the official Google Play Store, which simplifies the process on Android, as well as making it more secure, since we will not have to download files from external sources. Follow these steps:

The “Undo Deleted Message” feature will be enabled automatically when you download WhatsApp Beta.

First, enter the Android Google Play Store and search for the app The WhatsApp .

. Click on the first app that appears and scroll down.

Find the option “Be a beta tester” and click on it. If you don’t see it, access this Link to go straight.

to go straight. Now, click on the Be Verified button.

Accept the terms and you will have to wait a bit to start downloading WhatsApp Beta.

How to create shortcuts for words or phrases in WhatsApp