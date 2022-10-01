How to Hide “Internet” in WhatsApp and Activate the Latest Privacy Features – Inform Me About Science

Knowing when someone is ‘online’ can be very useful when communicating via WhatsApp. For example, checking the “last time online” or “online” of a friend or family member can be a good reference to see if they are going to review the conversation, right? However, it is also possible that you felt the need to review your WhatsApp in private, without others noticing. If what was mentioned at the end is an option for you, today we explain how to hide online and other modern privacy features.

Advertise WhatsApp That since last month, this functionality will be implemented for all users. If it still doesn’t show up, you can check if you have any pending updates or change to beta. To activate the function, just follow these steps:

Click on 3 points from the top right

from the top right Open Settings by clicking on « settings”

Talk to you law Project (Privacy, Security, Change Number)

(Privacy, Security, Change Number) Once you enter the « Privacy”

Locate and enter where it says « The past hour once and online »

Finally, in the part “Who can see my last time.” select in « no one” and in “ Who can see me when I’m online? Brand “ Same time as last time.

select in « and in “ Brand “ If you are not able to activate the function yet, check the file Pictures below to guide you.

We know that WhatsApp protects users’ personal calls and messages with end-to-end encryption by default so only the intended recipient can hear or see them. But these are just the basics of protecting privacy. Over time, the social media company has added new levels of privacy protection to offer you several ways to keep your messages safe, including self-destructing temporary messages, end-to-end encrypted backups for when you want to save your chat history, two-step verification for more Security and the ability to block and report random chats.

In recent months, WhatsApp has introduced several new privacy features that provide higher levels of protection. Next, we’ll see the most recent:

Leave the groups quietly: If you get bored or don’t like a group, you can now leave the group privately, without announcing it. Now, instead of notifying everyone that you left the group, only the admins will know.

If you get bored or don’t like a group, you can now leave the group privately, without announcing it. Now, instead of notifying everyone that you left the group, only the admins will know. Choose who can see you online: Knowing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to each other, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check WhatsApp privately. For those times when you want to keep your online presence private, we’ve provided the ability to decide who can and can’t see you when you’re online. This function is what we explain in detail.

Knowing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to each other, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check WhatsApp privately. For those times when you want to keep your online presence private, we’ve provided the ability to decide who can and can’t see you when you’re online. This function is what we explain in detail. Lock screen for single view messages: Single view is indeed a very popular way to share photos or media files that doesn’t need to have a permanent digital record. We are now increasing protection by enabling screenshot blocking for single view messages. This feature is currently under testing and we hope it will be available to users soon. Remember that there is always the option to join WhatsApp beta testers, if you want to know how, check out our previous article: How to download WhatsApp beta to receive new features before anyone else