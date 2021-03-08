How to log out of WhatsApp on your mobile device? | Pixabay

The popular app for The WhatsApp Now it will allow all of its users to sign out of the trial version and we will tell you how to implement these steps, because it is definitely something that interests you a lot, because it is something similar to what happened in Messenger several years ago.

If you don’t want anyone to see your conversations in the app, then what you need to do is Close your session Fortunately, the fast messaging app has been updated on WhatsApp in recent days.

And while it lost users in recent months after announcing its new 2021 policies, it is recovering.

For now, the fast messaging app has added new tools to the platform On PC, for example, WhatsApp Web added calls and video calls.

And now the app wants to keep you alert for any curiosity trying to enter your mobile app.

According to WABeta Info, Implementation It will allow you to enter your task in the future in a few simple steps, but in the same way as logging out of WhatsApp Web, you can also do it from your mobile phone.

As indicated, there will be two methods to log out of WhatsApp to keep your communications safe:

Multi-device with WhatsApp Web: You can use WhatsApp Web without having your main phone connected to the Internet.

Multiple devices with other devices: You can connect up to four different devices to your main WhatsApp account, however, this limit may change in the future, and you do not need an active internet connection on the main phone either.

However, in case you want to completely log out of WhatsApp, all you have to do is enter the settings and after that you will have to clear the cache and force close.

On the other hand, if you have a problem or need to report it because of a problem, you should write to the contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone.

There is no doubt that WhatsApp is one of the favorite apps for writing anytime and anywhere, be it for your family, friends or colleagues.

However, in the face of many conversations that we find ourselves in, sometimes we make mistakes or want to undo what we’ve written in groups.

That is why we will tell you how long you have to delete the message for everyone, because in order to make you regret sending a message or simply getting the wrong user, the app now belongs to The social networking site Facebook I decided to enable the “delete for everyone” option.

In fact, there is a trick to knowing how long you should delete this text and best of all, you don’t have to download a third-party app to control it.

If you have sent a message on WhatsApp and then regretted it, because you only have 60 minutes from when you sent the text and you can even check when you decided to share a file with your interlocutor.

From there there is only one thing left, try calculating the amount of time you have left to erase this message with a simple subtraction.

But that’s not the only thing, as you must remember that if the other person sees the message, you only have a few minutes to delete the text entirely.

In fact, you can do the same with images, GIFs or videos, however unfortunately when you perform this procedure, you will be left with a message that you deleted it from WhatsApp.