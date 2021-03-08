Today, Free Fire released these new redemption codes on March 7, 2021 | Today | Mexico | Spain | Garina | Diary | Free Swag | Redeem the code | SPORTS-PLAY

Free Fire It continues to surprise the most loyal fans, who are always looking for a way to get exclusive items without spending diamonds in the store. In addition to events, players can use redemption codes to collect all kinds of skins and gifts so far. As a result, we have prepared this note for you.

Diamond Free Fire It costs real money, so not all players have the opportunity to purchase the best in-game items Garena has to offer. On the one hand, events require multiple games and hours of gameplay to get something worthwhile, but redemption codes are instant and you only need to copy and paste the characters.

In case you do not know the redemption codes for Free Fire They are 12-character alphanumeric numbers that give players special skins and other free items in competitive Battle Royale.

Y7PS 1HR6 23H4

E7SK E1R6 31H1

Y7KS 1ER6 23H1

G4D1126E 4D5S

Y76S 1LR6 56L1

T4W4 1S62 W564

X90B 1SD6 WSFW

Redemption code is only available for a specified period. After expiration, users will receive an error message stating “The code has expired or is not valid”.

To enter the codes, you’ll need to visit the Rewards Redemption website Free Fire (Click on this link). After the redemption procedure is successful, they will receive their rewards within 24 hours and can collect them in the mail section of the game.

Free fire | sensitivity

Follow this path to access the sensitivity settings for Free Fire:

Go to the main screen and find the settings (gear) icon.

Click to open the menu and look for the sensitivity option.

General sensitivity setting in Free Fire It covers most of the adjustable sides when it comes to visibility in combat. The recommended range is a minimum of 60-80.

Free Fire It is a free video game available for Android and iOS phones.

