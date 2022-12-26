How to make WhatsApp on Windows automatically show unread messages

Find out how you can configure WhatsApp Desktop to show only unread chats.

Even a while ago, it was WhatsApp for PC It is not well optimized, since it was slow and didn’t have many interesting features that the mobile app had. But all this has changed with the arrival of the new version of WhatsApp Desktop on the Microsoft Store.

With this update, the app has been much faster and more intuitive Even got a cosmetic redesignIn addition to useful features, such as WhatsApp desktop keyboard shortcuts. But within all these functions, the most interesting for users that they have Many unverified chats and groupsis the ability to configure so that the program displays only unread messages.

If you are interested Know how you can do thatand then explain it in detail.

How to configure WhatsApp Desktop to show unread messages

Many people have joined and joined groups on WhatsApp Lots of conversations you haven’t read, either for reasons of time, interest, or any other reason. And it is that the possibility of knowing that someone has read your messages is one of the most interesting features of the application, although it is complicated when People disable the checkHowever, it is still possible Find out if someone has read your message without the blue check.

And if you are one of those people who have many unread chats, but want to look at them one by one, Without interfering with the rest of the conversationsThen you should know that it is possible to configure the app to show you only unread chats on startup.

To perform this task, you simply have to follow these steps:

The first thing is to access WhatsApp Desktop on your Windows PC.

Now, you have to click on the three dots present in the top right corner of the chats.

Then click on the option Filter chats by.

This will display some filter options, but one of the important ones is one of not read.

It is very easy to filter chats in WhatsApp Desktop for that Show only those you haven’t read. However, this is not the only option, as it also allows you to choose so that, among other filters, only messages from contacts you have not saved appear. Certainly, an interesting post for those who accumulate many unread conversations.