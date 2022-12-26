They find a useless shortcut on the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe track

Once again arrives an exciting video related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is actually about Mario Kart and more specifically Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

after release Latest update 2.1.0 and new tracks from the Bonus Tracks PassWe were able to meet video which highlighted more content from DLC 3, which is now available. Don’t forget that these are the paths:

rock cup : London Tour, GBA Lago Boo, 3DS Roqui Roque Mountain and Wii Senda del Arce

: London Tour, GBA Lago Boo, 3DS Roqui Roque Mountain and Wii Senda del Arce Moon Cup: Vertigo Berlin Tour, DS Peach’s Garden, Gift Village Tour and 3 DS Senda Arcoiris

Well, now, then Update this DLC s The new option for customizable objectsas well Patch notes From this update 2.2.0 we got a really intriguing video. In it, it is explained how London tour There is an acronym that is useless. In fact, it seems to take longer than going the normal way.

It is not known why this is so, but it is certainly curious. you have below:

Remember the details of the third payment of the card:

