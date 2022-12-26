WhatsApp Plus 23.20 | latest version | apk | 2023 | Download from here | mediafire | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

The WhatsApp Not only because it has a number of features that make its users happy, but Meta App also has an app called Whatsapp plus . What is it really? Is it safe? Well, here we tell you everything.

This modified application, known as APK, contains a series of details. In the latest version of Whatsapp Plus 23.20.2020 You have the possibility to not only hide your last online time, but also “online”, change the language, and create your own avatar, among others.

Best of all, this version is ad-free; However, since it is a beta version, it may contain bugs. So here we leave you the link.

Download WhatsApp Plus 23.30: Latest APK Version

The first thing you should do is to backup your regular WhatsApp.

Once this is done, you have to remove WhatsApp from root.

To do this, go to Settings and Apps and tap Uninstall WhatsApp.

At that time, you have to download the APK of WhatsApp Plus 23.30.

Follow this Link .

. Once you have it, you have to grant the corresponding permissions to Google Chrome to install third-party apps.

Now enter your cell phone number and verification code.

You will be able to access and enjoy all your WhatsApp Plus chats as normal.

Always remember to use this and the following versions of WhatsApp Plus to be able to keep your conversations.

Now in WhatsApp Plus you can change the language and also create your own avatar. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yubanki)

The official versions of the updated WhatsApp Plus APK

WhatsApp Plus AlexMods V17: Link

Yessimods WhatsApp Plus V23.20: Link

WhatsApp Plus Abo2Sadam V11.20: Link

WhatsApp Plus Heymods 21.10: Link

Why not use WhatsApp Plus APK

Although WhatsApp Plus is quite a modified app, sometimes it tends to crash or some features are incomplete. In the same way, you can be exposed to a possible ban or suspension of the account by WhatsApp de Meta.

Another reason why you should be very careful when using WhatsApp Plus is that you don’t have end-to-end encryption, so your account can be seen by third parties.

