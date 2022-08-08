How to track and watch the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships | newsletter
The World Championships in Athletics, Oregon 22 More than 1,900 athletes from 192 teams will compete at Hayward Stadium in Eugene from July 15-24.
The excitement begins with the men’s hammer qualifiers on Friday, July 15, while the women’s 4x400m final wraps up the competition on Sunday, July 24. You can stay up-to-date on the World Athletics website, its partner platforms, and through a number of broadcasters around the world.
This way you can keep track of everything.
Where are you looking?
The Oregon22 World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live in some athletics areas Youtube s Facebook Channels Actions are shown for each session.
Live streaming is not available in all regions.
Check the list below to see where the broadcasts can be sent in your country. The list is subject to change and some stations may only show the highlights, while others broadcast the event live. Check local business listings for more information.
Detailed schedule can be NBC found here.
|Regions
|sender
|old and bearded
|stomach muscles
|Argentina and South America (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela)
|Sports Terms and Conditions
|Australia
|SB
be in sports
|Austria
|ORF
|Bahamas
|ZNS
|Barbados
|CBC
|Belarus
|BTRC
|Belgium
|RTBF / VRT
|Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia
|sand sport
|Botswana
|BTV
|Brazil
|balloon
|Burkina Faso
|RTB
|Canada
|CBC
|green head
|TVC
|Cayman Islands
|TVJi
|Chili pepper
|TVN
|porcelain
|closed circuit television
|Colombia
|RTVC
|Comoros
|ORTC
|Costa Rica
|Tiggo Sports
|Croatia
|HR
|Cuba
|ICRT
|Cyprus
|CYCBC
|Czech Republic
|Connecticut
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|RNC
|Denmark
|TV2
|Ecuador
|spring means
|Estonia
|Error
|Eswatini
|Eswatini TV
|Ethiopia
|EBC
|Finland
|YLE
|France
|Foot
|Gambia
|GR
|Germany
|ARD / ZDF
|Ghana
|GTV
|Greece
|End-stage renal disease
|Grenade
|GBP
|Honduras
|spring means
|Hungary
|MTVA
|Iceland
|UV
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|Israel
|sports channel
|Italia
|Ray / Sky
|Jamaica
|Jamaica TV
|Japan
|TBS
|Kenya
|KBC
|Latvia
|LT
|Liberia
|LNTV
|Lithuania
|LR
|Madagascar
|TVM
|Malawi
|WBC
|Malaysia and Brunei
|star
|Mauricio
|WBC
|Mexico
|naturally
|Morocco
|SNRT
|Namibia
|NBC
|Holland
|we
|New Zealand
|Sky New Zealand
|Nigeria
|NTA Sports 24
|Norway
|NRK
|Panama
|Medcom
|Caribbean bread
|Jamaica TV
|Pan Indian Subcontinent
|to be confirmed
|pan latin america
|ESPN International
|middle eastern bread
|be in sports
|Pan African
|Supercar / TVMS
|Peru
|spring means
|Poland
|DVT
|Portugal
|RTP
|Rwanda
|RTV
|Senegal
|real time strategy
|Seychelles
|SBC
|Slovenia
|RTVS
|South Africa
|caster
|South Korea
|Sky Sports
|Spain
|Television
|Lucia Street
|TV winner
|Swedish
|SVT / TV4
|Swiss
|SRG / SSR
|turkey
|TR
|Uganda
|UBC
|Ukraine
|UAPBC
|United kingdom
|BBC
|Uruguay
|VTV
|The United States, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands
|NBC Universal / NBC
|Venezuela
|longitude
Inner path // LIVE
Don’t miss a moment! The World Athletics live scores platform offers a better experience for fans who want to follow the action as it happens. Sign up for free and log in to get more information like live leaderboards, detailed results, race details, live odds and other real-time updates.
sign in Join the World Athletics family now, so you’re ready to join as soon as the competition starts.
but this is not all. Registration also provides access Other exclusive contentIncluding the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA), Education Center, Children’s Athletics, and The Inside Track newsletter. Read more.
take a look
Watch the highlights of each day as the competition begins, from the top runners and record holders from day one, to medal winners, finalists and, of course, medal winners. Compare the performance of the athletes in each round and read the preview of each sport. check it out.
Site coverage
Calendar and results
Previews for every event
Athlete characteristics
Statistics
Participation lists according to the events of the season and the best
Participation lists by event and country
previous version
social networks
Global Athletics: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | tik tok
Local organisers: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
