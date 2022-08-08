How to track and watch the Oregon22 World Athletics Championships | newsletter

The World Championships in Athletics, Oregon 22 More than 1,900 athletes from 192 teams will compete at Hayward Stadium in Eugene from July 15-24.

The excitement begins with the men’s hammer qualifiers on Friday, July 15, while the women’s 4x400m final wraps up the competition on Sunday, July 24. You can stay up-to-date on the World Athletics website, its partner platforms, and through a number of broadcasters around the world.

This way you can keep track of everything.

Where are you looking?

The Oregon22 World Athletics Championships will be broadcast live in some athletics areas Youtube s Facebook Channels Actions are shown for each session.

Day 10: Morning class

The tenth session in the afternoon

It’s nine o’clock

Evening session of the ninth day

Morning session of the eighth day

Evening session of the eighth day

Seven o’clock in the afternoon

Sixth afternoon session

Fifth afternoon session

Morning session for the fourth day

Evening session for the fourth day

Third day of the men’s marathon

Morning session for the third day

Third day session

Morning session for the second day

Second afternoon session

Morning and afternoon session first day

Live streaming is not available in all regions.

Check the list below to see where the broadcasts can be sent in your country. The list is subject to change and some stations may only show the highlights, while others broadcast the event live. Check local business listings for more information.

Detailed schedule can be NBC found here.

Regions sender old and bearded stomach muscles Argentina and South America (Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela) Sports Terms and Conditions Australia SB

be in sports Austria ORF Bahamas ZNS Barbados CBC Belarus BTRC Belgium RTBF / VRT Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia sand sport Botswana BTV Brazil balloon Burkina Faso RTB Canada CBC green head TVC Cayman Islands TVJi Chili pepper TVN porcelain closed circuit television Colombia RTVC Comoros ORTC Costa Rica Tiggo Sports Croatia HR Cuba ICRT Cyprus CYCBC Czech Republic Connecticut Democratic Republic of the Congo RNC Denmark TV2 Ecuador spring means Estonia Error Eswatini Eswatini TV Ethiopia EBC Finland YLE France Foot Gambia GR Germany ARD / ZDF Ghana GTV Greece End-stage renal disease Grenade GBP Honduras spring means Hungary MTVA Iceland UV Indonesia TVRI Israel sports channel Italia Ray / Sky Jamaica Jamaica TV Japan TBS Kenya KBC Latvia LT Liberia LNTV Lithuania LR Madagascar TVM Malawi WBC Malaysia and Brunei star Mauricio WBC Mexico naturally Morocco SNRT Namibia NBC Holland we New Zealand Sky New Zealand Nigeria NTA Sports 24 Norway NRK Panama Medcom Caribbean bread Jamaica TV Pan Indian Subcontinent to be confirmed pan latin america ESPN International middle eastern bread be in sports Pan African Supercar / TVMS Peru spring means Poland DVT Portugal RTP Rwanda RTV Senegal real time strategy Seychelles SBC Slovenia RTVS South Africa caster South Korea Sky Sports Spain Television Lucia Street TV winner Swedish SVT / TV4 Swiss SRG / SSR turkey TR Uganda UBC Ukraine UAPBC United kingdom BBC Uruguay VTV The United States, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands NBC Universal / NBC Venezuela longitude

Inner path // LIVE

Don’t miss a moment! The World Athletics live scores platform offers a better experience for fans who want to follow the action as it happens. Sign up for free and log in to get more information like live leaderboards, detailed results, race details, live odds and other real-time updates.

sign in Join the World Athletics family now, so you’re ready to join as soon as the competition starts.

but this is not all. Registration also provides access Other exclusive contentIncluding the Museum of World Athletics (MOWA), Education Center, Children’s Athletics, and The Inside Track newsletter. Read more.

take a look

Watch the highlights of each day as the competition begins, from the top runners and record holders from day one, to medal winners, finalists and, of course, medal winners. Compare the performance of the athletes in each round and read the preview of each sport. check it out.

Site coverage

Calendar and results

Previews for every event

Athlete characteristics

Statistics

Participation lists according to the events of the season and the best

Participation lists by event and country

previous version

social networks

Global Athletics: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | tik tok

Local organisers: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram