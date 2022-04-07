How, when and where can it be seen?

Next Saturday, April 30, the first solar eclipse of 2022 can be observed. According to the portal National Geographic in Spanishthis astronomical event will be visible from the southeastern Pacific and in the southernmost region of South America.

Known as “Saros 119”, a class determined by the frequency and frequency of the event, this eclipse can occur up to five times a year, although it cannot be observed by all countries.

According to the media, astronomical projections indicate that the moment of the greatest eclipse will occur when “the axis of the moon’s shadow cone passes closest to the center of the Earth,” that is, four days before the satellite reaches its climax, which is the farthest point from the planet Earth.

Among the main viewers of this’space view” Southern South American countries will be present, such as Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and even some regions of Bolivia and Peru. It is estimated that it can be seen from 5:30 pm.

Through this interactive map You can see what path the satellite will take at the end of April.

As reported by the media the millennium, This will be the first of two solar eclipses there will be this year in the world. The second will happen on October 25 and can be seen mainly in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East and Western Asia. In addition to these events, two lunar eclipses will occur in 2022.

conjunction of celestial bodies

During this month, there will be different ways, called conjunctions, between the different celestial bodies. The first happened on April 4, when Saturn and Mars were seen rising together in the sky.

On April 24, Saturn will be bound again, but this time with the Moon, 4.6 degrees north of the natural satellite. The next day, April 25, the same phenomenon will occur, but with Mars, which will be 4.6 degrees north of the moon. These recent events cannot be seen with the naked eye, because the geographic location of these recent engagements occurs during the day.

pink moon show

Named after the ancestral indigenous cultures of the United States, the event features the special color that decorates the sky on this night of the year. Also known as Grass Moon or Egg Moon, it is one of the most important astronomical phenomena and will occur in April 2022.

The pink moon in Colombia can be seen without the need for a telescope Photo: Getty Images

According to the National Geographic portal in Spanish, From April 16, it will appear in the celestial vault in the northern hemisphere and can be observed for a few more days.

According to NASA’s interpretation, which cites the medium, The Moon does not undergo any change, but changes in its appearance are related to the position it occupies in relation to the Sun and the Earth, indicating that the Moon only reflects the light of the central star of the Solar System.

April 22 and 23: Meteor showers

With the period from April 16-25, lilies will, like every year, be the first meteor shower to steal Displays outer space. It was produced by the memories that Comet C/1861 G1 Thatcher left in its wake.

Its maximum activity will occur between the night of April 22 and the morning of April 23, with a maximum visibility of 20 meteors per hour.

April 29: Mercury

On this day, Mercury will reach its farthest point from planet Earth. This date is known as the point at which Mercury reaches its greatest eastern elongation.

This should be explained This phenomenon can only be observed with a high-powered telescopeas referenced by the National Geographic Portal.