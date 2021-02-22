If you do not accept the new terms of WhatsApp, you will not be able to read or send messages, but you will be able to answer calls for a “short time”.

The Controversy over new WhatsApp policies Continue, in the week the company revealed that it will be Work on a campaign So that users know how the data will be handled. The company has updated a file questions and answersThey state what will happen to users who do not accept the terms and conditions.

All people who don’t accept the policies until May 15th already They will not be able to read or send messages from the app, But they will be able to receive calls and notifications for a “short period”.

To give you enough time to review the changes at your own pace, we have extended the effective date until May 15. If you don’t accept it by then, WhatsApp will not delete your account. However, you will not be able to access all of WhatsApp’s features until you accept it. For a short time, you will be able to receive calls and notifications, but you will not be able to read or send messages from the app.

TechCrunch pointing to it’s a The “short period” will be a few weeks. In WhatsApp’s Frequently Asked Questions section, they state that the accounts of users who remain inactive for 120 days will be deleted.

Generally speaking, WhatsApp accounts that are inactive for more than 120 days are deleted in order to maintain security, reduce data retention, and protect user privacy. It is considered that there is inactivity when the user does not connect to WhatsApp.

Remember that It all started on January 6thWhen WhatsApp began notifying users of its new terms and conditions, it caused Many comments About the alleged information that was to be used the service. Topic arrived at INAI in Mexico, While Celebrate telegram 25 million users in 72 hours.