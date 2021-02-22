They put these 13 Wii U bugs to the test in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintenderos

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

Here is a new and interesting video of one of the most prominent games of the moment among users who often play Nintendo Switch. It comes to b Super Mario 3D World + Fury Bowser.

The video that we leave below allows us to have a look at it Difference glitches It’s in the Wii U version that has now been tested in the Switch port to see if it’s still there. that’s it:

  1. Super speed on snow level: Yes it works
  2. Little frog slides back after catching a snowball: Yes, it works
  3. Invisible water at level 1-1: Not working
  4. Captain Todd goes through a rule: It works
  5. Fire Brother didn’t detect Luigi’s existence: Yes it works
  6. You can pass on the ground at a portion of the Trab Towers level: yes it works
  7. Toad headless and indomitable when hunt cannonball block: Yes it works
  8. An invisible platform on the level between hammocks and traps: Yes, it works
  9. Moving to Captain Toad level off the map might stay up in the air: it’s not working
  10. Scrolling out the transparent pipeline between World 8 and World 7: Doesn’t work
  11. The character’s face disappears when making a long jump on another player: Yes, it works
  12. You can jump into the air after exiting a floorless door: it works
  13. You can get stuck trying to pierce a hole that holds a projectile: it works

Here you can see them:

What is your opinion? You can share it below in the comments. We leave you our full coverage of the address, including our analysis, at this link.

More Stories

If you do not accept the new terms of WhatsApp, you will not be able to read or send messages, but you will be able to answer calls for a “short time”.

9 hours ago Leo Adkins

Visual Challenge: Find a word ?? bar ?? In this word search only few can do that

17 hours ago Leo Adkins

Diablo II resurrects and burns the classic crusade, Blizcon’s largest monument

1 day ago Leo Adkins

YouTube offers 4K videos on some Android devices, even if the smartphone or tablet is not at this resolution

1 day ago Leo Adkins

Rover’s companion, the creativity of the helicopter is calling home from Mars

2 days ago Leo Adkins

The Blizzard Arcade set, coming to console and PC … was revealed today

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Medical students marginalized in their training: Ultraviolet Medicine – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Jalapa Diary

47 mins ago Mia Thompson

They put these 13 Wii U bugs to the test in Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury – Nintenderos

49 mins ago Leo Adkins

American Women make up to SheBelieves 2021 title

4 hours ago Leland Griffith

Iran Castillo presents work via broadcast. Destination: Uganda – local news, police, around Mexico and the world | Sun Toluca

5 hours ago Mia Thompson

Series about the legal tool that changed America

5 hours ago Cynthia Porter