NASA shares the first Mars video captured by perseverance

(CNN) – Check out our first Mars video, courtesy of NASA’s Persevering Rover, and possibly the first voice.



The agency shares video captured by the probe’s cameras, which shows the perspective of a spacecraft landing on Mars for the first time.

Although previous spacecraft have sent out “movies,” which are really just embedded images in GIF format, Perseverance has cameras with video capabilities. In total, the rover contains 23 cameras, which also include zoom and color functions.

The video might include sound captured by one of the rover’s microphones, which was triggered to hear entry, land and landing sounds.

The spacecraft and attached helicopter, called Ingenuity, landed on the surface of Mars on Thursday, February 18th.

After landing, the spacecraft transmitted data and images using NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been orbiting the planet since 2006.

The first black and white photos of the landing site of the probe were available almost immediately. Last Friday the first color photos were shared.

Unprecedented photos of Mars

The rover sent out an unprecedented landscape: what a Mars landing looks like. This image is one of the videos that will be shared on Monday.

Pauline Hwang, Rover Strategic Mission director, said the first photo shared during a NASA press conference on Friday was “inspiring” to the team when they received it.

It shows the rover approaching the surface of Mars during entry, descent, and landing. A camera captured the spacecraft’s landing stage, something that had not been possible on previous missions.

Every picture tells a story. This guy picks me up in mid-air, floating on Mars while dangling from my parachute during the final match #CountdownToMars.

“This is a shot of a camera on my jetpack catching me in the air, just before my wheels land,” according to a tweet from the Perseverance Twitter account. “The moment my team dreamed of for years is now a reality. Dare the powerful things.”

Small plumes of dust can be seen rising from the surface of Mars, propelled by the landing engines of the probe as it was within a few feet of touching the surface.

“The team is full of excitement and joy because they have successfully landed another spacecraft on the surface of Mars,” said Adam Stelzner, the rover’s chief engineer. “When we make such investments, we make them for humanity, and we make them as a gesture of our humanity.”

Color images available on Friday show the characteristic red color of the Martian surface.

“Open skyline, with much exploration. The Perseverance account tweeted “I can’t wait to start.”

The rocks are also seen scattered across the flat surface of the Jizero Crater landing site, but they are small compared to the large wheels of the rover.

She wrote another tweet with the photo: “ I love rocks. Look at them next to my wheel. Is it volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? I can’t wait to find out.

The HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which flew over the landing site as Perseverance approached anchorage, captured a stunning sight as the spacecraft’s parachutes were opened.