If you have a Xiaomi smartphone, do not update to MIUI 13

48 mins ago Leo Adkins

It has been a long time since Xiaomi’s updates did not cause serious problems for users. However, last week users of two models of Redmi and POCO Had serious failures after updating to MIUI 13.

According to the information provided by many users in the brand forum, some users They complain about system crashes and even their inability to interact with their phones.

It’s true that Xiaomi’s strategy to focus on offering more stable versions is paying offespecially when compared to the number of bugs reported during the deployment of MIUI 12. But, despite this, the latest version of MIUI is attracting the attention of some users.

Specifically affected models she Redmi Note 10 5G phone and the POCO M3 Pro 5G phone. After receiving the last Update V13.0.1.0.SKSMIXM Based on Android 12, they have serious problems.

The The general issue they report focuses on their own board Either at the level of displaying content on screens, or directly when the panel is not turned on, which makes it impossible to use the device.

The solution that they are currently offering from the Xiaomi community is to roll back to the previous version based on MIUI 12.5 and Android 11. Therefore, if you have not updated yet, we recommend that you do not do so until the company solves this serious matter. Software glitch.

