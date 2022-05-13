Insider is leaking screenshots of what will be the new Silent Hill

Editorial: the games / Facebook / Twitter / Youtube / Instagram / News / discord /cable

At this point, the lovers the silent Hill Most of them have given up hope for the new version because everyone knows it Konami’s other prioritiesfact The company has done well with other companies without having to invest in video games. However, a small light still loomed on the horizon and this time it was not about rumours, but about material that supposedly belonged to one of the franchise projects in development.

This is real, son! Sharing new material the silent Hill

A top insider on the horror video game scene, Dusk Golem, has just set the scene for the return of the silent Hill Moments ago. It all began within minutes, when a Twitter user reported that he had obtained permission to leak material related to a new part of the Konami franchise. Half an hour later, Dusk Golem 4 provided footage that apparently corresponds to one of the projects in development the silent Hill.

(1/2) Leak Silent Hill. There is a lot that I am not sharing at the moment. This is from a source that is relatively new to me, but I have been given more than enough evidence to believe them. I will also mention the names “Anita & Maya” and “SMS Messages”, this is not the only SH game in development. shots pic.twitter.com/t5MWzNxfFS – AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) May 13, 2022













They guarantee that there is more than one the silent Hill developing

According to the information he was able to release, the names of two characters, Anita and Maya, and references to cell phone text messages stand out. The first capture shows an abandoned house full of trash bags, completely neglected and with a bed in the background. The second shows a female character with parts of the skin of her face separated revealing some posters with phrases, the most famous of which are “I hate myself” and “I hate myself”. Then there is a room and corridor filled with those posters, all bearing offensive phrases, suggesting depression and emotional breakdown.

Finally, another image of the abandoned house is shown, but in this case it includes text referring to 2020 as the year this material is presented. According to Dusk Golem, the recordings he showed were allowed by his contacts and he maintains are something serious and reliable, so he risks assuming the material is real. The insider also pointed out that there is more than one game the silent Hill It is in development and has closed its publication with confidence that the reveal of the game will happen soon, so it remains to wait.

What do you think of the leaked material for what will be new? the silent Hill?

Tell us in the comments and follow along here at LEVEL UP.

Video: LEVEL UP ICEBERG – Silent Hill

