Instagram | How do I know how long I use the application per day | app | trick | Tutorial | Android | iOS | iPhone | Apple | technology | Smartphone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | data

Instagram It is one of the most downloaded apps in the past 2021, reaching only second place after Facebook, the group companion. Through the aforementioned social network, you can post not only photos, but also videos and chat with your followers; However, one of its properties that is most addictive among users is the Reels section, which is a space similar to TikTok, where you can watch short videos of all kinds such as culture, humor, game play, etc. Today we will teach you a trick so you know how many minutes or hours you use the app during the day.

rollers Instagram They are just as addictive as the ones on TikTok, and even though the videos are 30-60 seconds long (1 minute max), you can spend a long time scrolling up to continue watching different entertainment clips. If you want to end this addiction and realize how many minutes or hours in your day you devote to Instagram, then follow these steps that we will teach you below.

How do you know how much time I spend on Instagram in a day

First, make sure Instagram You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

Next, open the app and tap on your profile picture icon, which is in the lower right corner.

It will take you to your profile, tap on the three horizontal lines on the top right.

Several options will be displayed, click on the “Your Activity” section

Here you will see two tabs, “Links” and “Time”, enter the latter.

finally, Instagram It will show you a report from Monday to Sunday with stat bars, if you press for a few seconds on one of these bars, you will know how much time you spent in the app on that day above.

Ready, so you'll know how much time you spent on Instagram in a given day, were you surprised by how many hours you devote to the app?

How to edit Instagram stories after you post them

Open Instagram .

. Then go to Stories Library at the top.

Now, go to the story you want to edit by tapping on the left or right side of the screen.

Then tap on the three dots icon located in the lower right corner of the screen.

Click on Story Settings.

Finally, edit it: to whom you want to view it, if you want to save it to your device, etc.

