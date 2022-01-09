WhatsApp: How to mute a contact without having to block it? | Android | iPhone | technology

the two in Android As is the case in iOSAnd The WhatsApp It is the messaging service that millions of people use every day to communicate with their friends and family, so it is so common that we receive thousands of trusses from U.S Contacts. However, sometimes, there are times when we want to ignore someone without having to block them. Fortunately, in social networks a secret trick From Messaging app It will help us solve this problem. do you want to know? Here we tell you.

When we have annoying contact on WhatsApp Whoever writes or sends us messages about things that we do not care about, the easiest option is to block them, but this can be a very extreme measure, because it may happen that at some point we have to chat with this person .

Both in the mobile version and In the web version of WhatsApp, we can resort to secret method From the platform that will help us to ignore a contact without having to block it. This is the function of archived chats which, unlike the previous version, is no longer automatically disabled.

Step by step to ignore a contact without blocking them

When archiving a file conversation From a contact, the other person will be able to see your information, but it will prevent them from writing to you and paying attention to their messages. To do this, you do not need to install any application, just follow these steps:

Inside WhatsApp, from the list of chats, we press and hold on the conversation that we are interested in hiding.

Several options will appear in the menu in the top bar of the application. We chose the penultimate icon: the square icon with an arrow pointing down inside it.

The conversation will disappear from the chat list and will disappear in the “Archived” folder.

Restore accidentally deleted conversation

If for any reason you delete a conversation from The WhatsApp With your very important photos and videos, you must know that there is a very simple trick that allows you to get them back. Next, we’ll show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know, only works if the user The WhatsApp Make a backup copy of the instant messaging application. If you meet this condition, feel free to check out this video for more details.

Simple guide to see if your current version of WhatsApp is secure:

It is therefore necessary that you have a version that is not recent and that a newer version is available for installation. With that, take the following steps.

Enter your WhatsApp and click the button with the three dots on the top right.

Select Settings, then choose the Help option.

Later, tap where it says App info.

Here you can see which version you have currently installed on your cell phone. In case it is the latter, you should go to your virtual store according to your phone.

Enter the Play Store or iOS Store to download the penultimate WhatsApp update. If one does not appear available, you will have to wait.

Finally, your WhatsApp will have a secure version, where the state of the application will be in the renewal stage according to the errors of the previous stages, and safe from cyber attacks from the last update.

WhatsApp: All that is known about the third blue check of the application

blue checks for The WhatsApp There are always two, and at the moment they indicate that the sender of the message has read the confirmation. When these two icons appear, it means that the user has entered the conversation and was able to view the last thing you wrote to them.

Now, there’s talk of a third blue check that would bring a more compromising job to those who actually find it that way today.

There has been a lot of talk in recent months about what this third blue pick will mean, and at the moment, there are only rumors circulating through various tech portals in the world.