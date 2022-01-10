“I turned night into day”: “Amazing” fireball flies over southern Spain (video)

The fireball coming from the comet entered the Earth’s atmosphere at a speed of about 150 thousand kilometers per hour.

The meteorite detection systems of the SMART Project of the Astrophysical Institute of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC) in Spain recorded at dawn on Sunday an “amazing” fireball flying over the south of the Iberian country, and a video of the phenomenon was shared on YouTube.



In the recording, which shows up to four different angles of the astronomical event, which was witnessed by many locals, it is observed how the Polide falls and, in the case of a complete descent, generates strong light Which lights up much of the night sky.

“It was so bright that for a moment night turned into day,” to explain Astrophysicist José María Madiedo, IAA-CSIC member and researcher in charge of the SMART project. “Because of its high brightness, which is higher than the full moon, it can be seen from most parts of the country,” he added.

Similarly, the expert referred to it as a “meteor”, that is, a rock that crossed the Earth’s orbit, coming from a comet, detailing that it entered our planet’s atmosphere at a speed of about 150 thousand kilometers per hour.

Because he did so suddenly, it glowed and became a ball of fire about 104 kilometers above the western province of Malaga. From there it advanced northwest, crossed the provinces of Cadiz and Seville, and finally became extinct at an altitude of about 31 kilometres, almost above the town of Marchena. sum, she ran distance estimated from 100 km.

This is not the first time that this type of event has been recorded in Spain. last July, seen A ball of fire that only lasted a few seconds and ended with a “massive explosion”. a month later, been detected Similar phenomenon over the east of the Spanish province of Cuenca, in Castilla-La Mancha.

