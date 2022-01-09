WhatsApp | The trick is to remove this sound that the app makes after sending a message | Android | Applications | Applications | technology | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It is impossible to count the number of messages sent through The WhatsApp, since the aforementioned platform has more than 5 billion users around the world, chatting simultaneously with their friends, family or co-workers. One feature that comes by default when you first download WhatsApp is that the app makes a strange sound after sending a message, which not many people like, so today we will teach you how to silence it.

It’s the sound of the bubble The WhatsApp It runs automatically every time you send a text, photo, video, audio, document message, etc. Fortunately, there is the possibility of configuring the app to silence it, meaning that you will not have to download third party apps to delete it.

How to remove the sound that WhatsAPP makes after sending a message

First, make sure The WhatsApp You have no pending updates on Google Play.

Open the instant messaging app and tap on the three vertical dots icon located in the upper right corner.

Several options will be displayed, click “Settings” or “Settings”.

Here, go to the “Alerts” section.

Finally, deactivate the “Conversational Tones” option.

Ready, you just have to go back to the Chats tab, enter into a conversation and start sending messages, and you will realize that the audio will already disappear. On the contrary, if you want to The WhatsApp Turn on the bubble sound again, and activate the Conversational Tones option again.

What does the ‘Temporary messages have been activated’ notification mean in WhatsApp

If the following message appears in the chat: Temporary messages are enabled It means that your contact has decided to enable automatic disappearance of messages.

It means that your contact has decided to enable automatic disappearance of messages. To see if they activated this tool, open The WhatsApp And enter any conversation, the next thing is to press the name at the top.

All information about this contact will be displayed, go to the "Temporary Messages" section and see if it is activated or deactivated.

If you wish, you can change this option so that all messages disappear after 24 hours, 7 or 90 days (3 months).

The above-mentioned tool helps prevent you from accumulating many WhatsApp chats or large files on your mobile phone.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.