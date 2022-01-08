Up to 85% off with Spike Chunsoft New Year Sale on the Nintendo Switch Online Store
We bring good news regarding Nintendo Switch. A new promo has been launched for this season with Discount On the Nintendo Switch Online Store, here we bring you some of the deals they have to offer from Spike Chunsoft.
This promotion will be available Until January 16, 2022. Includes offers of up to 85% discount available in principle only America (Some are also available in Europe), but remember that you can access the eShop for this region by continuing These steps. You also have available Other offers in the European eShop.
Here is the discount the company is offering on the Nintendo Switch:
|PixelJunk 2 . Monsters
|85%
|$2.24
|PixelJunk Monsters 2 Danganronpa Pack
|85%
|$0.74
|PixelJunk Monsters 2 Encore Pack
|85%
|$0.74
|AI: Dream Files
|60%
|US $15.99
|YU-NO: The girl who cheers love in a pound of this world
|70%
|US $14.99
|Steins; Elite Gate
|60%
|USD 23.99
|Steins; Portal: Hug my love
|60%
|USD 11.99
|Steins; Gate 0
|60%
|USD 11.99
|Katana Kami: The Way of a Samurai Story
|60%
|USD 11.99
|Wanderer Set DLC
|60%
|0.79 dollars
|Five Famous Swords DLC Collection
|60%
|0.79 dollars
|robots; Elite Notes
|60%
|US $13.99
|robots; DaSH . Notes
|60%
|US $13.99
|Re: Zero – Beginning of life in another world – Throne prophecy
|50%
|$29.99
|Sherine the Walker: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
|20%
|US $15.99
What is your opinion? You can find similar offers at this link.
