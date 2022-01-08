WhatsApp Web | The trick to change the background of chats | WhatsApp | Applications | Smartphone | technology | trick | Tutorial | viral | computer | computer | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

It is estimated that in the future a native WhatsApp app will arrive for Android or Apple tablets, so for now, the aforementioned messaging app is officially available on the mobile version, The WhatsApp Desktop and web. This last platform is still very basic despite the fact that new tools have been added in recent months; However, there are some plugins or programs that make it a completely complete site, so today we will teach you a trick to change the background of chats from the web version.

You can only do this trick from a computer or laptop, and it doesn’t matter if your operating system is Windows, Mac, Linux, etc. In addition, it is important to clarify that you will first have to download an extension called “WA Web Plus” from the Chrome Web Store, if you want to get it quickly, click hereand click install, don’t worry the site is completely safe.

HOW TO CHANGE CHAT BACKGROUND FROM WHATSAPP WEB

After installing the extension, click on the puzzle(s) icon located in the upper right corner of Chrome.

All Chrome extensions will open, but search for " WA Web Plus for WhatsApp

Some options will be displayed, here press "Set".

If you notice now in the upper right corner a green cross circled icon will appear, this is the extension of “WA Web Plus”.

Once you have the extension shortcut, enter as usual to WhatsApp Web

Then tap on the "WA Web Plus" icon.

It will open automatically WhatsApp Web

Select only the one that says "custom wallpaper".

At the bottom of this section, a box will appear where you will have to copy and paste the link of the image that you will have to search for in the browser of your choice.

Be careful, if the image is within a news or article, right-click on it and choose “Open image in new tab”, then copy and paste the link.

Finally, click on the “Save” button.

Ready, just enter any chat for The WhatsApp So you can see your changes, in this new background state, which will appear in all conversations, even if you refresh the page or log out, the image will not be removed. To remove or change it, simply deactivate the option or put another link in a row.

How to hide the time of your last connection

Open WhatsApp and tap on the three vertical dots present in the upper right corner.

When the options are displayed, enter “Settings” or “Settings”.

Next, go to “Account” > “Privacy”.

In the “Last time” section, you should select “Nobody”.

Now none of your contacts will be able to tell when was the last time you left the app.

