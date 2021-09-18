Instagram | How to Hide Your Connection Without Stopping Using | Android | Apple | iOS | iPhone | technology | Applications | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

If you want to know about the private life of a particular person or public figure, then the social network Instagram its yours. From the above-mentioned platform, you can also upload photos, videos, and stories that you will share with the users who follow you; However, if at any point you want to disconnect from everyone and just enjoy the app, then perform this simple trick that we will teach you below to hide your connection, it means that others will think that you are not connected to the Internet.

As in other instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram or Facebook, Instagram It also notifies you of your contacts when you are online or when was the last time you used the app for that day. This won’t be a problem anymore because there is a trick that allows you to hide everything we just mentioned without installing additional apps.

It is important to clarify that it is a composition available in Instagram A long time ago, but millions of users still don’t know it because it’s hidden. In addition, this function is compatible with iOS operating systems from Apple and Google.

How to hide contact on Instagram

First, make sure Instagram You do not have a pending update from Google Play or the App Store.

You do not have a pending update from Google Play or the App Store. Now, tap on your profile picture located at the bottom right.

Next, tap on the three horizontal lines on the upper right side, several options will be displayed and you have to choose the one that says “Settings”.

In this part, click on the “Privacy” section and then “Activity status”.

Finally, deactivate the “Activity Status” option.

Steps to deactivate the active state (Photo: Mag)

Ready, navigate smoothly Instagram And your followers will not realize that you are active, but if what you want is to go unnoticed, it is better not to open a conversation or a conversation that is cheating on you. To reactivate the online status, just follow the same steps.

Are you having trouble logging in to Instagram? Has your account been hacked, suspended or banned? Do you need help activating your account? All these questions and more inconveniences related to the app can be solved in the help center, just click Here.