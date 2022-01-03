Instagram is changing the feed and some digital marketing strategies are outdated

last year, Instagram I made some changes to the feed that would give users more control over what they see in the app.

Apparently, the social network is owned by dead (Facebook) is making progress in this regard because on some accounts it is testing returning to the desired feed in a more chronological way and with more restrictions.

In fact, it is a new function that does not come by default, but can be activated.

It’s similar to what Twitter actually does: the ability to choose between a time feed or organize by an algorithm.

According to various media specializing in tech, the function is only active on some accounts at random, both on Android and iOS.

Obviously, these are the first public tests of the new functionality that Instagram will offer.

As you can see, you can choose from three different feeds:

the Actual,

Another where you only see the content of the users who are followed

And a third feed in which you can configure the accounts that are preferred to view only the content posted on them.

How you can change the way your Instagram feed is displayed

If the tool is already enabled, it can be accessed by clicking on the Instagram logo (in the upper left part of the application).

When you click, you see the three options under the names: Home, follow and favorites.