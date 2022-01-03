WhatsApp 2022 | How to see messages deleted by your partner again | What did she say | Deleted Messages | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

Did your partner delete a message from Did he write to you again? There are several ways to find out what they sent you just by having an app on your cell phone. This trick will become the most widely used in 2022 and should not be missing on your smartphone. Take note.

Remember that this method only works for Android devices because it is almost impossible for iPhone to recover text deleted by someone else, like your partner. Follow all the steps to use it in .

How to recover deleted message from your partner in WhatsApp

  • WAM: This application allows you to recover deleted conversations and even deleted photos and videos in a short time. When you install it from You must give her the permissions to access the notifications and she will save all notification contents so that she can read the deleted messages from WhatsApp.
  • WhatsRemoved +: It is one of the most popular programs and, like WAMR, will also ask for permissions to access your notifications. This way you can store all the messages and even those that your partner has deleted. You can download it from a file .

Although both of them work, they can break the principle of privacy in WhatsApp, so it is better to explain to the other person that you have a message retriever installed on your Android mobile device.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

Now, if you need to make a general query, you can fill out the form with this .

