Internet Explorer will stop working on June 15

DPA

Madrid / 06.13.2022 19:11:57

Microsoft will end support for Internet Explorer 11The latest version available from your browser, this Wednesday June 15for an exclusive offer Microsoft Edgeyour current browser.

The company announced the end of its support for Internet Explorer through Microsoft 365 . online ecosystem services In May last year, when he indicated that the browser’s desktop app is no longer supported for certain versions of Windows 10.

said at the time.

In his solemn statement end of internet explorer, Updated at the end of last May, it explained that Edge not only offered better security and was more up-to-date than its predecessor, but also ensured “compatibility with outdated and outdated sites and apps from other software”.

“Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built inso you can access those old Internet Explorer-based sites and apps directly from Microsoft Edge.”

In this update he also indicated that the latest available version of his browser will no longer be usable from June 15 to make way for Microsoft Edge as the main web browser developed by Microsoft.

Similarly, the company highlighted this, compared to the monthly security updates featured Internet Explorer 11, Microsoft Edge able to release security patches for instant vulnerabilities ‘within days, if not hours’.

The withdrawal of Internet Explorer 11 support will not affect server-based browser applications, the Windows 10 Long Term Service Channel (LTSC), or the Trident MSHTML engine.

