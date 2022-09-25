iOS 16.0.2: Apple releases a new debug update | iPhone | Mobile phones | nda | nnni | sports game

After several beta versions, the version finally came out iOS 16 For the general public, which will integrate innovative features such as screen customization, and more tools, among others.

However, due to certain bugs in the iOS 16.1 beta, the latest update has been released. iOS 16.0.2 In order to correct the problems in Iphone. Where sportswe explain in detail what they are.

These are the new updates for iOS 16.0.2

As advertised on the website of manzanaThese are the bugs found in the iPhone that will be resolved with the new update:

The camera may shake and cause blurry images from an external application to appear in iPhone 14 Pro s iPhone 14 Pro Max .

s . Your iPhone screen may turn completely black during the device setup process.

Then, copying and pasting information from one app to another may cause a permission prompt more times than intended.

When the mobile device restarts, VoiceOver may not appear.

Problems with touch screens for some smartphone models such as iPhone X, iPhone XR and iPhone 11.

How to locate and delete duplicate photos on iPhone

The first step is to open a file photo apps from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Then click the option albums located at the bottom of the screen.

located at the bottom of the screen. After that, up to the option Services .

. Now give the alternative redundant .

. After that, all the photos that you have duplicate will be displayed.

Select all the photos you don’t want to store and click on them fuse .

. Finally, confirm the action by clicking Merge items.

How to Hide Archived Chats on iPhone

The first step is to open a file whatsapp app from your iPhone.

from your iPhone. Next, swipe left on the chat you want to archive.

After that, click on the option a file .

. You will see how the conversation has been archived and it will appear in a top tab.

Now go to Settings and click chat .

and click . Finally, turn off the switch Keep chats archived.

With this, the archived tab will disappear from your WhatsApp; However, it can always appear if you slide to the bottom of your cell phone screen.

How to turn off WhatsApp notifications on iPhone

The first thing you should do is enter the settings from a file iOS cell phone .

. Then go to the Notification Center from the main menu.

Now, swipe down the screen and find an app The WhatsApp .

. Click on it and several options will appear.

Choose the ones you don’t want to appear as notifications and that’s it.

Another method that can be applied is from the WhatsApp application itself, so you have to go to the settings and disable the notifications.

