iPhone: How to change the sound of your smartphone when charging | iOS | Mobile phones | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

If you are one of those people who want to customize some functions of a file IphoneMaybe you are looking to change your voice smart phone At the time of its download and configure it to your taste.

To do this, you must have the Shortcuts app, which is available in the . format App Store, and follow some steps to start making changes. After that, follow the step by step that we explain through sports.

How to change the sound of your iPhone when charging it

on your cell phone with iOS Go to the section abbreviations And go to the Automation option.

Go to the section And go to the Automation option. Once in, touch the icon “+” located in the upper right part of the screen.

located in the upper right part of the screen. Next, select Create personal automation .

. Among the alternatives, choose charger .

. Now, you will have to test which settings you prefer when you connect your iPhone.

When you are done choosing modifications, click Next.

Finally, click on Add Action and that’s it.

The trick to connect two AirPods on the same iPhone

The first thing you should do is enter the main menu of the program Iphone .

. Then take out a file AirPods from the case and hold it near your smartphone for 60 seconds.

from the case and hold it near your smartphone for 60 seconds. Next, you will see an animation of the setting.

Now click on Connection .

. Then read the instructions that will appear on the screen.

Once you’re done, tap Maher .

. In this part, you will have to make sure that both devices are signed into the same iCloud account.

finally, Turn on bluetooth for your iPhone and you will see that both AidPods are connected.

How to Convert Word Files to PDF from iPhone

The first thing you need to do is open a word From you Iphone .

From you . Then click Three horizontal dots located at the top left.

located at the top left. Among the options, select export .

. You will see some alternatives. Click on PDF (*pdf) .

. Now, a list of available applications where you can store the file will appear.

Once you choose the app, you can change the name of the new document or keep it as is.

After that, press the button export .

. Next, Word will ask for confirmation of permission to convert the document to PDF. Click Allow.

When the conversion process is finished, open the file from Files or by clicking in Word.

Finally, you will be able to share, rename or move the PDF document as you wish.

What to do if the iPhone power button is not working