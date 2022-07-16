Is it correct to use an asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? Teach me about science

Is it correct to use an asterisk to correct a word from a previous message?

Currently, messaging through social networks is very popular. It can be said that everyone does this, and since it is human to make mistakes, a method has been adopted to correct the wrong words in the letters. As the article title says, it’s an asterisk

surely you have also used it for this purpose, but have you ever wondered if it is correct to use this symbol to correct a word in a previous message? The short answer: The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE)

  • He says yes, that’s right; Its use is typical for conversations – instant messages and social networks – and it can be written before and after the corrected expression, always attached to it. Example:
  • I will finish alone.

*just alone*

For many, the first few paragraphs are bound to have satiated their curiosity and will quickly disappear. If you want to keep learning, here we are going to explore more about this brand .We must start by knowing that the asterisk o

Not a punctuation mark, but an additional spelling mark.

According to RAE

In areas such as networking, chats, and emails, the use of an asterisk is normal to indicate that a wrong or misspelled word has been corrected in a previous intervention. 1/2

– RAE (RAEinforma) May 13, 2021 Share the science, share the knowledge.

