Is it correct to use an asterisk to correct a word from a previous message? Teach me about science

Currently, messaging through social networks is very popular. It can be said that everyone does this, and since it is human to make mistakes, a method has been adopted to correct the wrong words in the letters. As the article title says, it’s an asterisk

surely you have also used it for this purpose, but have you ever wondered if it is correct to use this symbol to correct a word in a previous message? The short answer: The Royal Spanish Academy (RAE)

He says yes, that’s right; Its use is typical for conversations – instant messages and social networks – and it can be written before and after the corrected expression, always attached to it. Example:

I will finish alone.

*just alone*

For many, the first few paragraphs are bound to have satiated their curiosity and will quickly disappear. If you want to keep learning, here we are going to explore more about this brand .We must start by knowing that the asterisk o

Not a punctuation mark, but an additional spelling mark.

According to RAE

can be followed by a period if the context requires it (for example, if it is used as an caption for a note at the end of a sentence). Use the star in social networks. In the same way, RAE rescues by explaining that in areas such as networks, chats, and emails, it is normal to use an asterisk to indicate the correction of an incorrect or misspelled word in a previous intervention. When using this tag to enter a correction in emails or posts on social networks, it can be placed before and after the corrected form; Usually only the corrected word is repeated. #RAEconsultations