Konami announces the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection

To the surprise of many, it was revealed that Konami has a set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ready for consoles. During the playing state was revealed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga CollectionAnd the A bundle including different games for this propertyBoth hitting and fighting operations, this includes massive TMNT IV: Turtles in Time. This set will be available sometime this year.

These are all the games included in this collection:

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcadian)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles In Time (Arcadian)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (miscellaneous)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Card Game (miscellaneous)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (miscellaneous)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (miscellaneous)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Fall of the Foot Clan (Game Boy)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: Back from the Sewers (Game Boy)

–Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Digital Eclipse, who were responsible for similar groups, are responsible for this project. In addition to bringing these classics to modern consoles, The collection offers a number of quality of life features including the ability to save at any timerewind, map buttons, and online play for select titles, with local collaboration for all installments right where they were originally intended.

This set will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players. Likewise, extras ranging from original cartoon images, comics and other multimedia content will also be included in a private museum. What is more, Also included will be development art, graphics and never-before-seen footage.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection Coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime this year. The game will be available in both digital and physical formats.

