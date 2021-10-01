Konami’s eFootball 2022 is already the worst rated Steam game

My face when I see the eFootball 2022 charts screenshot : EpicPes / Kotaku

Konami Football Simulation Series He suffered a name change this year, from PES a eFootball. But this rebranding didn’t cover development shortcomings, as evidenced by frustrated Steam fans who share their frustration with what many say is the “worst football game” ever released.

eFootball 2022 It is a free football game (which Contains additives) is developed and published by Konami Digital Entertainment. Although it was launched on September 29, it already has a rating of “overwhelmingly negative“. Place 250 . steam The self-proclaimed “Hall of Shame,” which tracks the games with the worst ratings by calculating the percentage of teams, reports that eFootball 2022 in the first place. Out of more than 7,000 reviews, the game has about 1,600 (or nearly 8%) upvotes at the time of writing.

criticism eFootball 2022 It affects almost every aspect of the game. some they say That “lacks content on the right and left” (including Nicholas Grayson from Van Byte), while others they call it A game for mobile devices. then there Those with more obvious complaints About things like game engine and lag.

but maybe reconsidering Rougher, or funnier, depending on how you look at it, comes from a user named Hypnora. They joke that they are eFootball 2022 It is a perfect “psychological horror game” for people who “think of breaking the keyboard or throwing the console out the window” while playing games. They also say that the game somehow “blurs” the line between game and politics, but does not clarify the specific connection.

“Fight against the Rulers who will allow your attackers to be They get insulted and dropped while you remove the target, although they will lock your players for a period [milímetro] of seamless contact with the opponent while they win the ball,” Hypnora concluded in his brief review of eFootball 2022.

We also have to talk about the awful graphics of eFootball 2022. Fans are particularly incensed by this, with many sharing shaky social media screens or videos of NPCs in the stands, looking like models or something, and scanning players like Argentine Lionel Messi.

According to Steam250, eFootball 2022 is worse than Umbrella Corps from capcom, NBA 2K18 by Visual Concepts and Dynasty Warriors 9 From Koei Tecmo. Konami’s soccer simulation game is more hated than unpopular (or unheard of) games like the one Team 6 Studios Racing 2011 Flatout 3: Chaos and Destruction and the 2014 adventure game from Rail Slave Games, Uriel gap.

eFootball 2022 It is the last entry in what was previously known as the series PES. Konami skipped the 2021 game and chose to upgrade eFootball PES 2020 With new club rosters and player data. This decision came from Konami’s choice to focus on developing eFootball 2022. But despite the extra time, fans seem unhappy with the end results.

eFootball 2022 Now available for mobile, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.